1C holding recovery program for those who have habit, hang up or hurt

About everyone has either a habit, hang up or hurt that they deal with consistently, 1C | The Sanctuary the Rev. Jim Thelen said.

He would know. Thelen said he’s a people-pleaser, which can create anxiety and - at times - depression inside him, affecting him as a husband and father.

“I always need to keep that kind of at bay and supported by people who walk with me,” Thelen said.

Knowing habits, hang-ups and hurts can be found in most people, church staff started Celebrate Recovery - a Christ-centered recovery program – at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus. The first meeting – which is free and open to the public – is from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information, call 1C at 402-835-5511.

“Everybody has a hurt, hang up or habit,” Thelen said. “I think when we have those and they are not managed or cared for, it affects every other part of life. … If we can work on some of those areas of life that are just a little bit broken, deficient and hurting, it will help us in every other part of our life.”

The weekly meetings begin with a dinner followed by worship, a large group meeting and gender-specific support groups. Thelen said the meal isn’t mandatory and anyone can come at any time for the program.