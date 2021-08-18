1C holding recovery program for those who have habit, hang up or hurt

About everyone has either a habit, hang up or hurt that they deal with consistently, 1C | The Sanctuary the Rev. Jim Thelen said.
He would know. Thelen said he’s a people-pleaser, which can create anxiety and - at times - depression inside him, affecting him as a husband and father.
“I always need to keep that kind of at bay and supported by people who walk with me,” Thelen said.
Knowing habits, hang-ups and hurts can be found in most people, church staff started Celebrate Recovery - a Christ-centered recovery program – at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus. The first meeting – which is free and open to the public – is from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
For more information, call 1C at 402-835-5511.
“Everybody has a hurt, hang up or habit,” Thelen said. “I think when we have those and they are not managed or cared for, it affects every other part of life. … If we can work on some of those areas of life that are just a little bit broken, deficient and hurting, it will help us in every other part of our life.”
The weekly meetings begin with a dinner followed by worship, a large group meeting and gender-specific support groups. Thelen said the meal isn’t mandatory and anyone can come at any time for the program.
Thelen said he first saw Celebrate Recovery in action about 15 years ago where he saw how effective the recovery program can be for others.
“I just saw how it impacted lives and it changed lives,” he said. “It was pretty awesome.”
Celebrate Recovery is similar to Alcoholics Anonymous as they both are step programs. However, the former of the two takes a faith-based approach.
Steps include admitting that they are powerless over their addictions and compulsive behaviors and that God can help them overcome such problems, according to the Celebrate Recovery website.
Licensed therapist Jana Longacre – who is part of the new members' orientation – said she will introduce the program to the attendees, as well as explain each step. The meetings will flip every week between a lesson and testimony, she added.
“The testimonies are based on people who have gone through Celebrate Recovery and are leading to God and Jesus Christ and finding hope for their lives," Longacre said.
The program’s purpose is to “encourage fellowship and celebrate God’s healing power in our lives as we work on our way down the road to recovery,” she added.
“We are changed as we share our experiences and strengths and hopes with one another,” Longacre said. “In addition, we have become willing to accept God’s grace and His forgiveness in solving our life problems.”
Thelen said the program is a welcoming environment in which nobody should be forced to share information if they do not want to.
“It’s very non-threatening. We don’t put people on the spot,” Thelen said. “It’s just meeting people just where they are at, accepting them and helping them in their journey.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.