1st case ov COVID-19 in Nance County

East-Central District Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID- 19 in Nance County.
The Nance County case brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to nine, including five in Platte County, and three in Colfax County. Case investigation is ongoing at this time. More information about this case will be shared as it becomes available.
Community spread has not been confirmed in the ECDHD four-county jurisdiction at this time, but persons should assume community spread and practice strict social distancing and adherence to the Directed Health Measures (DHM) for their counties. More information about the DHMs can be found at https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
Anyone who has traveled outside of Nebraska, OR who has been exposed to OR has taken care of a person or persons with a confirmed case of COVID-19 OR has fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing is requested to call the ECDHD COVID-19 Hotline. For English, call 402-562-8960 and for Spanish, call 402-562- 8963.
Persons who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, should take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in their home and community. As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked
to self-quarantine for 15 days.
• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available,
use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
