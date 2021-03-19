2 arrested by Columbus police

On Monday evening, two people were charged with committing a class 3A felony.

At 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Andres Chontal Rodriguez, 19, and Emily Castillo, 19, were each arrested under charges of first-degree false imprisonment and using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Columbus Police Department, an adult victim was allegedly not allowed to leave the apartment where Castillo and Chontal Rodriguez live.

In a Wednesday afternoon email, Columbus Police Cpt. Doug Molczyk told the Telegram there was a traffic stop Monday night near Godfather's Pizza, 770 33rd Ave. in Columbus, on a vehicle suspected to be connected to the charged individuals.

The Joint Communications Center received a 911 call about an assault. Further investigation led to the additional felony and firearm-related charges.

The Wednesday press release stated that the crime is still under investigation.

Nebraska Revised Statute chapter 28, section 314 states that "A person commits false imprisonment in the first degree if he or she knowingly restrains or abducts another person (a) under terrorizing circumstances or under circumstances which expose the person to the risk of serious bodily injury; or (b) with intent to hold him or her in a condition of involuntary servitude."

