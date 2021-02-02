2 bills spark discussion: Area residents discuss Nebraska Expressway System

Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee voiced strong support of two bills in the legislature relating to the Nebraska Expressway System.
Plans for the expressway initially included expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane highway. The measure was approved by the legislature in 1988 but, nearly 33 years later, a third of the project remains incomplete. Portions yet to be finished include Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus.
At the end of 2020, community leaders in eastern Nebraska signed a letter to state senators asking for the prioritization of completion of the expressway. Spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, those who signed the letter include Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg.
Now the project may become one step closer to fruition as two bills proposed to the Nebraska Legislature this session have the potential to speed the process along.
The Chamber’s Legislative Committee discussed these bills during its Monday afternoon meeting.
Sen. Lynne Walz (D, District 15) has introduced LB542, which would allow the authorization of highway bonds.
“Essentially what that does is authorize the legislature and the State to bond so that we can find a way to get some funds to pay for this expressway and the Build Nebraska Act,” Chamber Legislative Committee Chairman Don Heimes said.
This bill would authorize up to $400 million in bonds not to exceed $30 million in annual debt service for no more than 19 years, Heimes said, adding funds would only be allowed to be used for road projects.
Stipulations in the proposed bill state that at least 25% of monies received from bonds must be used for the expressway system and “federally designated high priority corridors,” according to nebraskalegislature.gov.
Also according to the website, no bonds would be issued after June 30, 2027, and bonds would be paid off by June 30, 2040. The bonds would not be under the general obligation of the State of Nebraska but would be a special obligation of the State Highway Capital Improvement Fund.
“So, I think there is some structure to it,” Legislative Committee Member Dennis Grennan said of the bill. Grennan is also chairman of the Chamber’s Transportation Committee.
But, Gov. Pete Ricketts is known for being against the issuance of bonds.
“I would suspect that the governor will not support (the bills),” Heimes said. “He hasn’t been supportive of bonding before; I don’t know why he would this time. But I think it is bringing the issue to the forefront in that we have some things that need to be done…”
Chamber officials noted that the state could have saved money by issuing bonds when the Nebraska Expressway System first came about.
“I hope our state would have been allowed to bond years ago,” Chamber Vice President Sharyle Sands said. “They could have had the expressway system done, and it would have been so much cheaper back then … it continues to get more and more expensive.”
Heimes added that Ricketts’ measures to avoid borrowing money are why Nebraska is in better financial stability than others.
“I understand that theory, but we’re one of the few states who is in good financial condition,” Heimes said. “That’s one of the reasons that we are…”
But, all agreed that completion of the expressway system is much needed for this area.
“Economically, for Columbus, that’s just the thing we need. We need the roads in here,” Committee Member Don Dreesen said.
Sen. Mike Moser (R, District 22), a former Columbus mayor, has introduced LB579. This bill calls for the acceleration of the completion of the expressway system, as well as other measures such as requiring the Department of Transportation to provide reports on projects.
Outgoing Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said that Moser is requesting business leaders to testify on how the lack of a four-lane system impacts their businesses. Dennis Hirschbrunner, a member of the Transportation and Legislative committees, said he would testify on behalf of the Transportation Committee.
The hearing for Moser’s bill is set for next Monday, Feb. 8. Chamber officials were unsure if Walz’s bill had a hearing time set as of Monday.
“The NDOT did the survey and came up with the routes, the systems in Nebraska; communities had a lot of input into that and the expectation. Those communities haven’t changed any. In fact, they may have the desire to have the expressway system completed… even (more) than they did back then,” Hirschbrunner said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.