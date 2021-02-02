2 bills spark discussion: Area residents discuss Nebraska Expressway System

This bill would authorize up to $400 million in bonds not to exceed $30 million in annual debt service for no more than 19 years, Heimes said, adding funds would only be allowed to be used for road projects.

Stipulations in the proposed bill state that at least 25% of monies received from bonds must be used for the expressway system and “federally designated high priority corridors,” according to nebraskalegislature.gov.

Also according to the website, no bonds would be issued after June 30, 2027, and bonds would be paid off by June 30, 2040. The bonds would not be under the general obligation of the State of Nebraska but would be a special obligation of the State Highway Capital Improvement Fund.

“So, I think there is some structure to it,” Legislative Committee Member Dennis Grennan said of the bill. Grennan is also chairman of the Chamber’s Transportation Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But, Gov. Pete Ricketts is known for being against the issuance of bonds.

“I would suspect that the governor will not support (the bills),” Heimes said. “He hasn’t been supportive of bonding before; I don’t know why he would this time. But I think it is bringing the issue to the forefront in that we have some things that need to be done…”