2 CHS JAG students earn nice honors

Two Columbus High School students placed well in this year's Jobs for America's Graduates National Student Leadership Academy competition.
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is a national program located in 40 states, including Nebraska.
“JAG is set up to be a graduation enhancement program,” JAG Career Specialist and Columbus High School (CHS) JAG instructor Erica Gable said.
There is a lot of focus on personal and career development, Gable said, so that students are ready for life after high school graduation.
Normally, the National Student Leadership Academy (NSLA) competition is held in Washington, D.C., and the CHS students would have earned a free trip there to compete. Due to COVID-19, however, this year's competition took place via Zoom on Dec. 1, 2 and 3.
This year, 160 programs or schools sent students to the competition.
CHS sent two seniors — Lily Rosberg and Lexi Micek — to the virtual national competition. Both of them placed third in their respective events, Rosberg in employability skills and Micek in public speaking.
For the employability skills event, competitors created a cover letter, resume and completed a job application for a simulated customer service position. Those materials were due online on Nov. 6.
The top 10 finalists in the employability skills event then did a live interview with judges over Zoom on Dec. 1.
Rosberg said she was asked about her passions, which gave her the chance to talk about her goal of becoming an environmentalist.
“I don’t like seeing people struggle, and it’s been our generation that’s been struggling so much. I just want to help them and my younger siblings because I think they deserve to have everything that everyone else has had,” Rosberg said.
Support Local Journalism
Meanwhile, public speaking competitors were required to create and upload a speech on how JAG has prepared them for a successful future. The speech had to be between three and five minutes long, uncut and unedited.
“We have the career association, I covered that. I was president last year and this year. I covered things that we learned in class like how to build a resume, a cover letter and I also put in community service," Micek said.
Like the employability skills submissions, speeches were due on Nov. 6. The top 10 finalists then gave their speeches to judges live on Zoom on Dec. 2.
Rosberg and Micek both spent about two weeks working on their submissions leading up to the November deadline.
They couldn’t go to D.C. but Rosberg and Micek were able to participate in the NSLA activities and workshops virtually.
“It was kind of competitive,” Micek said. “Everything you did … you could get points for and there was a leaderboard. I really liked that.”
Rosberg said she watched several leadership videos and found a scholarship.
“I really tried to get out of my comfort zone and just become more of a leader,” Rosberg said. “I’ve really got to push myself so I can have more connections.”
Rosberg and Micek both joined JAG last year, but this was the first year either of them has competed.
Gable said the Nebraska JAG program is relatively new. CHS sent its first student to the national competition last year, then-senior Colby Salva.
Right now, Gable said, Columbus Public Schools only offers the JAG program at CHS.
Gable, who oversees the CHS JAG class and mentors students, said there are currently about 45 students in the program.
“Our goal is that by the time they leave JAG that they feel confident and have a plan for going out into the world, whether that is going into post-secondary education or going straight into the workforce,” Gable said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.