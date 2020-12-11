2 CHS JAG students earn nice honors

The top 10 finalists in the employability skills event then did a live interview with judges over Zoom on Dec. 1.

Rosberg said she was asked about her passions, which gave her the chance to talk about her goal of becoming an environmentalist.

“I don’t like seeing people struggle, and it’s been our generation that’s been struggling so much. I just want to help them and my younger siblings because I think they deserve to have everything that everyone else has had,” Rosberg said.

Meanwhile, public speaking competitors were required to create and upload a speech on how JAG has prepared them for a successful future. The speech had to be between three and five minutes long, uncut and unedited.

“We have the career association, I covered that. I was president last year and this year. I covered things that we learned in class like how to build a resume, a cover letter and I also put in community service," Micek said.

Like the employability skills submissions, speeches were due on Nov. 6. The top 10 finalists then gave their speeches to judges live on Zoom on Dec. 2.

Rosberg and Micek both spent about two weeks working on their submissions leading up to the November deadline.