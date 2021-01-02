2020 opens door of hindsight for this nature-loving boomer

As challenging and tragic as 2020 has been, I am hopeful it will bring hope and dedication to those for what seems are some lost values and traditions of the past. Stronger faith and conviction and a more positive way to face the future may be to re-visit those positive memories of yesterday and realize life is far from perfect and never fair.

Putting less trust in all these social media types and a reconnection to what inspired us as a child or a maturing adult may be just what we need to embrace the coming year. Good memories in our mind may be Gods way to provide us with little miracles every single day (even if we chronically listen to the news). Hopefully the good memories, and relationships developed during the COVID crisis will provide a solid road map for future thoughts about happiness, wholeness and a feeling of belonging and a purpose we may have lost or never found.

Most humans now are exposed to the wonders of Nature, not in person, but on NETFLIX. Honestly, sometimes it’s the next best thing to being there and that’s OK, especially with modern photographic technology advances to show the intricacies how blessed the world is with the wonders of nature. All said, being outdoors has no substitute.