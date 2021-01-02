2020 opens door of hindsight for this nature-loving boomer

Growing up in the 60’s and 70’s (I’m still not there yet) revealed a world of iconic music (rock & country), an evolving global view, a snapshot of political misgivings like Nixon’s impeachment, an erupting sports culture and a time where family and holiday traditions were prominent, but seemingly being changed by the modernization of the day, but you always felt good about the future.
The first Earth Day in 1970 certainly influenced my career aspirations and many of those who chose this incredible subject area and all felt like we could change the world and make it a better place. I would like to think that those of us, who stuck with it, did in all the ways possible. In my field of interest, science and the environment, like in most careers, frustrations and challenges abound.
I suspect the year 2020 has spawned numerous science lovers into the sorely needed biological areas of virology and immunology to face even more lethal microbes than COVID-19 in the coming years. There is nothing like real life challenge and tragedy to inspire and stimulate the needs and motivation of the day. Never stop believing you can make this world a better place.
Most of my early childhood memories start around the age of 5 and those around the time of Christmas were always good because family and friends would get together, not a lot of gifts, but you always seem to get one thing you wanted. The aroma of holiday meals, the outdoor recreation in the snow and the smell of a real Christmas tree with strung popcorn still come into view. For me, watching cardinals, starving squirrels, shooting rabbits with a .22 rifle and identifying trees and shrubs outside without leaves were some of the efforts of the day
As challenging and tragic as 2020 has been, I am hopeful it will bring hope and dedication to those for what seems are some lost values and traditions of the past. Stronger faith and conviction and a more positive way to face the future may be to re-visit those positive memories of yesterday and realize life is far from perfect and never fair.
Putting less trust in all these social media types and a reconnection to what inspired us as a child or a maturing adult may be just what we need to embrace the coming year. Good memories in our mind may be Gods way to provide us with little miracles every single day (even if we chronically listen to the news). Hopefully the good memories, and relationships developed during the COVID crisis will provide a solid road map for future thoughts about happiness, wholeness and a feeling of belonging and a purpose we may have lost or never found.
Most humans now are exposed to the wonders of Nature, not in person, but on NETFLIX. Honestly, sometimes it’s the next best thing to being there and that’s OK, especially with modern photographic technology advances to show the intricacies how blessed the world is with the wonders of nature. All said, being outdoors has no substitute.
NETFLIX has also brought the wife and I several series episodes during this “pandemic” that have not only been entertaining but some mindful of years gone by in all our lives. One series that we just started is “Ann with an e” that reminds me that hardship and strife is a constant no matter where you live on earth , and by the way, I think people were much tougher in yesteryear. Maybe we can simplify our lives too and be tougher going forward. The good ole days were more about survival, but people portrayed seemed more respectful with a purpose.
We (or at least some) seem to be a society of moaners and complainers and cast judgement at the drop of a hat, on all that is wrong with the world and do nothing around us to make it better. Anne on Prince Edward Island Canada would make the best out of each and every good or bad scenario. In contrast life in 2020, some of our citizens, take the most trivial of things and turn them into the biggest of ugly things.
Oh gracious, heavenly Father, as a positive and enthusiastic attitude take form in 2021, I plan to look at nature and the world, in a way I haven’t before. Ann ends with an e, but so does God’s love and as for me too, so does nature.
I hope you had a blessed and Merry Christmas and the best year you ever had in 2021!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com