2021 community health improvement planning process

While the COVID-19 pandemic has occupied most of our attention over the past year, there are many other issues important to the health and well-being of Platte County residents.

As community partners are concluding the Community Health Needs Assessment (a process in which members and stakeholders identify the health needs of the community), some clear themes have emerged. Mental health and physical activity are two areas of opportunity for action that we identified through surveys, focus groups and secondary data analysis. It will be critical for us to mobilize the community to address these issues in the years to come in order to promote health and well-being, prevent chronic disease and address health disparities.

In the coming months, the Platte County community will come together to review the information gathered in the Community Health Needs Assessment and prioritize our key focus areas for the 2021–2022 Community Health Improvement Plan. One of the greatest appeals of this evidence-based strategic planning process is that it allows input from the entire community to prioritize issues that matter to them. These issues range from increasing physical activity to decreasing poverty.