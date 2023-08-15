In the sequel to "A Nightmare on 13th Street," Columbus Days 2023's theme of "Lights, Camera, Action" brought some star-studded activities to downtown Columbus, some of them reruns, some entirely new.

In one of the new events, on Aug. 12, several superheroes, princesses, Stormtroopers and more had a meet-and-greet event for passersby to walk the red carpet alongside their favorite movie characters. Vanessa Oceguera, a member of the Columbus Days committee and organizer of the night parade, said it went over very well.

"There's just so many things families and individuals can come and do. The meet-and-greet was a huge hit for kids and adults. We had the guys from the 501st Legion (Stormtroopers) and there was even one guy who ripped off his shirt to show them his massive Darth Vader back tattoo," Oceguera said.

After the success of last year's night parade, Oceguera brought it back for this year and, with the theme pertaining to lights, paradegoers went all out with glowsticks, floodlights and more to show off their floats.

"It's a showcase of people who want to share their floats and embrace the theme. It's more visual than 'Oh, we're going to get candy' and since the first year garnered a lot of support, we decided to shoot for round two," Oceguera said. "

In accordance with the more light-hearted and showy tone of the night parade, this year's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, Rick Chochon and Jaci Tessendorf, appeared as Ken and Barbie, respectively.

Oceguera said that, overall, she thought the celebration was very energetic and well-attended. Old standbys, such as the running of the frankfurters and the turtle race, which saw its final year under Marv Olmer, stood strong while newer events like the teen cornhole tournament or meet-and-greet saw great first receptions.

"There was so much energy and a lot of positivity. Downtown Columbus looked beautiful and it was nice to see so many new faces and how much attendance had grown," Ocegeuera said. "I love to get with all our volunteers and see our work come to fruition."

Ginger Willard, marketing and communications director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said one of her favorite parts actually is in the days prior to Columbus Days: a scavenger hunt by Henry on 11th.

"It is so much fun to get your family and friends together to search for the hidden treasure. I have learned so much about the history of our town just by researching the clues online. Even though I can’t win the prize as an employee of the chamber, I still try to find the treasure," Willard said.

The theme, Willard said, was very well-received and attended as parade-goers brought out their knowledge of movies and their float-making creativity in full force for the night parade on Friday and much rainier Sunday parade. Despite a near-washout timed almost perfectly to the start of the parade, the crowds stood their ground and the parade kept rolling.

"Personally, I was thrilled to see the local baseball teams embracing 'Sandlot' and 'Field of Dreams,' two iconic movies from my childhood, along with Daniels Produce's clever interpretation of 'Ratatouille.' The level of creativity displayed by participants truly made this year's theme shine," Willard said.

The Columbus Days committee organizes the event every year and is actually how the night parade and many other events came to be part of Columbus Days. While the committee has a lot of members, Willard said, they can always use extra hands and heads when it comes to starting and continuing Columbus Days events.

"Looking ahead, I believe there's an exciting opportunity to further enrich Columbus Days by introducing new activities that have been quite popular in other communities," Willard said. "I think next year, I am hoping that we can attract new volunteers who are passionate about organizing new events or experiences."

To join the committee, one must be a member of the chamber or an employee of a member. There is a considerable amount of volunteer work needed with the position, as the committee pretty well does all the organization and setup/cleanup for the event. The committee meets every second Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon January through September. That was where the night parade idea was born, Oceguera said

"I and another member of the committee went to Seward to watch theirs and got to see the parade with everything lit up and you could hear the mayor announcing things," Oceguera said.

Columbus Days 2024 is currently scheduled for Aug. 8-11, 2024. Updates regarding schedule, theme and royalty for Columbus Days can be found at columbusdays.org.