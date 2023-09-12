What started as an unfortunate observation over 25 years ago has evolved into an incredible learning opportunity and community outreach event.

Kids' Safety Day, coming up on Sept. 16, started years ago when Mike Fleming, owner of Mike's Auto Sales and Towing, noticed a lot of injuries to children in accidents were from unsafe seatbelt practices. He wanted to do something about it and started reaching out to groups involved in safety.

"Originally it started as a seatbelt safety day when we were more involved in the towing," Fleming said. "Since then it has grown into anything you can possibly think about when it comes to kids’ safety: electricity, stormy weather, fire. Anything that can harm a child is pretty much dealt with that day."

This year, the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Community Hospital, the East Central Department of Health, State Farm and Runza will all be involved, handing out information and cool experiences. The big impressive trucks go over well, Fleming said.

Columbus Fire Department Chief Ryan Gray said that, for his department, it's a lot of fun because they know kids get excited about the fire trucks and it's a great way to get information to kids and parents in a fun setting.

"I think the best part for us is seeing the excitement on kids’ faces. They like seeing the truck go up the road with the lights on and getting to see, touch and interact with it, meeting the firefighters," Gray said. "It’s a teaching moment, we include fire safety in it, they can maybe leave with a lesson and maybe that lesson saves a life someday."

Education, Fleming said, is the whole point of the event. They implemented a system with Runza to encourage kids to check out all the informational tables, with each one signing off on a checklist. Once every visit has been completed, the kids can redeem their checklist for food from Runza. Fleming said this is really effective and probably the biggest draw for many. The bikes that will be given away this year don't hurt either, though.

"It’s a cool thing, the kids get a kick out of it, there’s big trucks, and the fire department does a great job. The thing that works well is the only way kids eat free is they have to visit each booth, even those that don’t have a big truck," Fleming said. "It’s designed to force them to visit each booth so we accomplish our goal which is kid safety."

Gray added that the event is also educational for parents who can go over topics like meeting spots for emergencies or how to stay low when exiting a smoky house.

"We always send them away with some sort of fire safety material, coloring books or activity books, something they can sit and do with parents," Gray said. "It’s an opportunity to sit with their parent or caretaker, learn together and have those discussion in the home and gives the parent an opportunity to talk to them."

Fleming said that interacting with emergency services and law enforcement in uniform is another important aspect in his mind. With three different law enforcement branches at the event, it's important kids see them outside of emergency contexts, he said.

"We believe it makes kids realize they’re just people in uniform and not to be afraid of them or be scared of them. All of them that are here work really hard at helping them understand that they’re not mean, they’re here to help," Fleming said.

Columbus Community Hospital will have a wide variety of areas available for information from general surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, psychiatry, and even a blood pressure check by the recently-formed nurse corps. Loup Power District will bring a trailer that demonstrates the danger of downed power lines as well, Fleming said, something that really grabs attention.

"The guys who present that are really good at what they do, it’s just as interesting for adults as it is for kids. Electricity can do some pretty amazing things if not dealt with properly," Fleming said.

East Central District Health Department and Annette Alt with State Farm also bring something interesting every year, Fleming said. A lot of groups come together to put on the event for one purpose: keeping kids safe.

"In a nutshell, it’s about kids’ safety. You should see the smiles on their faces, that makes it worth it. A couple get lucky and win a bike, parents have an opportunity to get them learning some stuff and learn themselves as well," Fleming said.

The event will take place at Mike's Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave. on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.