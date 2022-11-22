23rd Street reconstruction to start in 2023

With mitigation efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wrapped up, reconstruction work on 23rd Street is scheduled to begin in 2023 in Columbus.

Started in August, the EPA mitigation included removing pavement, excavating contaminated soils and hauling them off-site to be treated on 23rd Street between 26th Avenue and 25th Avenue. It was part of contamination issues discovered in the 1980s by state health officials, originating from former dry cleaning facilities in Columbus. The EPA took over the three locations and placed the area – known as 10th Street Superfund Site – on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List in 1990.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced recently that east crossover work began in preparation for the 23rd Street reconstruction project.

There were lane closures to both westbound and eastbound traffic between East Sixth Avenue and East 11th Avenue to just east of East 14th Avenue. Work, anticipated to be completed Nov. 30, included drainage work, grading and placement of concrete to construct the crossover, said an NDOT press release.

NDOT Project Manager Tony Lange told The Columbus Telegram on Monday that the lane closures would be removed, and the roadway on the east of the project returned to normal four-lane traffic, Monday or Tuesday. It will remain four-lane traffic until the reconstruction kicks off next year, Lange said.

Approximately 2.68 miles of 23rd Street – from roughly 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue – will be completely redone.

“The project will consist of removing and replacing pavement, four turn lanes (one right, three left) will be extended and five right turn lanes will be added,” said an informational page on NDOT’s website. “Curb inlets and storm sewer will be reconstructed and new pedestrian facilities will be constructed. In addition, driveways will be consolidated where possible and roadway lighting and traffic signals will also be updated with this project.”

The construction cost is $35.8 million, according to Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus, with NDOT paying 80% and the city responsible for 20% of non-betterment costs.

“Non-betterment costs are things like the actual street paving and sidewalks, storm sewer, street lighting, traffic signals, general work – we paid 20% of that,” Bogus said. “We pay 100% of the betterment costs, all of our water and sanitary sewer that's underneath it. That streetscaping includes half a million dollars worth of trees and plantings and backlit signs and things of that nature.”

The three-year project is planned to be completed in three segments, with it set to be finished in 2025. The first segment, in 2023, will include 1.8 miles.

Bogus said NDOT will hold a public information meeting early next year, the last before the project truly gets going.

“They're anticipating starting the project late February, pending weather, and then try to get that first segment by the time weather hits again in late next year,” Bogus said.

Notably, the work will have a significant impact on those who use 23rd Street to travel.

“At the end, it's going to be really nice. We just appreciate everybody's understanding and trying to work around those situations,” Bogus said. “The Nebraska Department of Transportation is doing a lot of work and trying to figure out different things they can do to help that situation but at the end of the day, when you're doing a total reconstruction, everything has to be torn up and everything has to be put back.”

Bogus added the city has assigned some alternative routes using Lost Creek Parkway and Eighth Street.

Also in 2023, the city will be doing its annual pavement improvement program for 1.2 miles of work at a cost of $4.2 million, using federal funds purchase program money, highway allocation funds and sales tax, Bogus said.

“The engineering and the public works departments go out and there are evaluations and assessments and safety and traffic counts and so forth to try to determine what the best roads are with the budget money that we have,” Bogus said.

The design and construction observation are completed by the engineering department. The annual pavement improvement program is done at the same time as the city’s one- and six-year road plans.

“Last year we did some work on 48th Avenue from Howard Boulevard to 38th but we could not fund it all because of budgeting,” Bogus said. “We're finishing up the remaining work out of there, and we're doing the basically the travel lanes out there.”

The work is needed because of alkali-silica reaction, which is when aggregates (rock and sand) react to the concrete and form a gel that swells as it absorbs water; the pressure from this breaks up concrete over a period of time.

“The more the traffic pounds on it, the worse it gets,” Bogus said. “That's why those driving lanes are worse and that's why we're replacing the driving lanes part of them.”

Also included in the pavement improvement project are 36th Street from 48th to 50th Avenue and 40th Avenue from 27th Street north (both residential areas).

Additionally, the city will be completing Street Improvement District 189 – 48th Avenue from 23rd Street to Bradshaw Park – in 2023. Eighty percent of the project will be funded from federal fund purchase program money. The remaining 20% comes from an assessment of benefitting properties.

Overall, Bogus said, there will be approximately 3 miles of roads replaced in Columbus in 2023, at a cost of roughly $14 million, from NDOT and city projects.

This work doesn’t include road projects by private developers or businesses.

The city has $250,000 budgeted for trail extensions next year, Bogus said, which will be determined at a later date.