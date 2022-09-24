25 years of parties: Party Palace closing its doors in October

When Cindy and Greg Gasper's children were young, Cindy noticed that her sister's children's birthday parties had fun activities, decorations and the like, and asked her how she did it.

"She'd say 'Nobbies in Omaha' and I always said 'I'm going to open a Nobbies in Columbus,'" Cindy said.

After taking a class on economic development at Platte College (now Central Community College-Columbus) Cindy constructed a business plan. An opportunity fell into Cindy and Greg's lap shortly after that confirmed that Cindy's plan was supposed to happen.

"What made us decide was there was a Gretchen's Hallmark in Omaha closing up, they had a bunch of racks and stuff like that at the end of their closing," Greg said. "That kind of made the decision to open it, she sold us all the racks at the end and we said 'I guess that's a sign, we're doing it.'"

They originally opened along the south side of 23rd Street, near 30th Avenue, and moved into the current building at 2380 32nd Ave. when J. Patrick's Men's Clothing Store moved out.

From the beginning, the business has been the Columbus area's party supply destination, with people driving miles for the myriad of events the business caters to.

"We've done a little bit of everything: graduations, baptisms, first communions, bachelorette parties, milestone birthdays, bridal showers, weddings, retirement, pretty much everything from the day you're born to when you retire," Cindy said.

The pair said the business is doing fine, with steady traffic consistent with their usual numbers, they just felt it was time to let the business go.

"It's been a lot of fun but we have a grandchild and other priorities. COVID-19 hit hard and it was kind of hard to get out of that slump but yeah, we have other priorities now," Cindy said.

On average, they said, the business will see 10-20 people a day (when hours were longer) and during their peak season around spring and graduation, 20-40 a day.

Until their planned final days sometime in October, they are putting everything in the store on clearance, starting at half off. Cindy and Greg said they had hoped someone would come in and buy the business so the Columbus area would still be able to have a party store, but haven't had much luck.

"It's still for sale. We've had a few people interested but we're very motivated to let someone walk in and buy it for not very much money if we could just find a buyer that wanted to keep this going," Greg said.

Cindy's favorite part of the business, balloon bouquets, are a skill she learned on her own from sheer practice and experimentation, like everything in the business. It quickly became her favorite part of the job.

"The balloon bouquets are always fun, to create different ones, especially with the big balloons. We put that in right from the start," Cindy said. "Graduation season is always our busy season, March through May is our most fun because we're so busy."

Balloons, she added, are one of their most popular items, which makes the job even more enjoyable and the closing more bittersweet.

"It is kind of a bummer because we are busy. Saturday's we'll come in and I won't even leave the counter because I'm doing balloons all day," Cindy said.

That being said, they will always have the memories they made with their family, customers and community as they move to the next chapter in their lives, Cindy said.

"It's a lot of work, really, but it's a lot of fun. It was great having our kids work here, all four of them," Cindy said. "Just meeting people was the best part of it, people are always happy coming in here."

They have changed hours to fit their new schedules better, Greg and Cindy added, but they encourage people to come in while they're still open and able to give a final goodbye and thank you to the business and their customers before they close the doors for the last time in October.

"We'll try to take care of everybody between now and then. We already have people stocking up on stuff for graduation next spring and that's our focus for the next month is closing out and helping people save money," Greg said. "We're hoping people visit, stock up and help us to close, say goodbye and say thank you."

Currently, Party Palace is open from 5:15-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.