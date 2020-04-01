2nd positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County

The East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) announced late Wednesday morning that it has identified the health district’s second positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County.

The case investigation revealed likely exposure occurred from outside the health district. There is no evidence that this case was community acquired.

Contact tracing revealed that there was one contact exposure that occurred outside of the health district. The positive case has remained isolated since symptoms began and no community exposure occurred. There were no other close contacts or exposure to others since symptoms developed.

There continues to be no evidence of community transmission within Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.

Testing criteria has changed so that one positive test at a public or private lab is sufficient for confirming a positive case. Previously, cases were presumptive positive until confirmed by the CDC.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.