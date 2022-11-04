3,136 miles: Locals headed to Nicaragua in January

For over 20 years, a medical team from Global Passion Ministries has gone to Nicaragua to provide medical aid, food, education and hope to the people of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, with many from Nebraska joining over the years.

Puerto Cabezas, a port town on the Atlantic coast of the country, will see two Columbus residents this year as Melanie Jensen joins 11-year veteran Tamra Boettcher and 17 others from around the United States on their mission trip in January.

“The stories she’s told me over the years, doctors, nurses, other medical professionals, all the volunteers are truly angels donating their time and talents to help all the kids, they help in so many ways even when they’re not in Nicaragua, and ask for no notoriety either,” Jensen said.

Boettcher, a nurse practitioner at CHI Health, helps organize the Ditzel Clinic on the trip, which is responsible for skin-based medical issues such as moles and scars, and files the paperwork for everyone going.

“It humbles me and fills my bucket to be able to go help them. I know people say there’s a lot to do here in the U.S. and I understand that and I don’t deny it, but this is just where I have been drawn to serve and I am lucky enough to get time from work to go serve and form these relationships,” Boettcher said.

Boettcher said this all started for her when Dr. Nila Navatny from Columbus Community Hospital asked her to accompany her on a trip in 2011. Boettcher has taken a couple of odd years off between now and then, but she is now on her tenth trip.

“I went with her that first year, I don’t know if I went the second year but bless her heart for asking me,” Boettcher said. “She continues to go on mission trips but generally to different locations.”

In turn, Boettcher told Jensen, owner of Mel.Hair in Columbus, that she could come along as well and help, despite not being a medical professional.

“To be able to go along and lend a hand myself whether it’s serving food or doing hair or helping build something or even just to give out hugs, it’s cool you can just go and help a little bit,” Jensen said.

This is Jensen’s first trip to Nicaragua and first mission trip. Jensen said after hearing about the work the group does, even outside of the time they are in Nicaragua, she was elated to go with them and be part of it, no matter what she ends up helping with.

“It’s breathtaking to hear how giving and hardworking and amazingly wonderful the team is and how much they truly care for the community down there to help as many people as they can in just such a short amount of time,” Jensen said.

Boettcher said that while in Nicaragua, the team will be working with local medical professionals to do a lot of cleft lip and cleft palate repairs, a common issue in some of the lower-income areas. Ear, nose and throat issues are also common, and people often travel for many miles to be there for the 10 days the team is in Puerto Cabezas.

“We actually use Nicaraguan surgeons who are very well-skilled and they have really good outcomes,” Boettcher said.

Jensen said the cleft lip/palate work is something that initially drew her in, as she had seen the impact it can make on someone’s life very well.

“That’s kind of a pretty big surgery. Here we don’t think much about it and down there it’s so common and so many kids down there need that surgery so having a group that goes down and focuses on that is huge,” Jensen said.

One thing that has come of the need and poverty in these areas is a type of ingenuity. Necessity being the mother of invention, Boettcher said the locals have found ways to make what they need from what they have.

“It’s interesting to see some of the things, I’ve got pictures of a wheelchair—they took a white plastic lawn chair—the seat had broken out of the wheelchair and they jammed that in there, it still has the wheels from the wheelchair,” Boettcher said.

Jensen added that things like wheelchairs, or even food, are greatly needed there when in the U.S., they’re so common people rarely think about them.

“The simple things we have here they don’t have down there, like simple access to a wheelchair, it is just mind boggling to me or even food, the amount of kids that just need meals. I get teared up just talking about it,” Jensen said.

Boettcher said that over the years, she and the rest of the team have built relationships with the people of the area they serve and become almost family with some of them. One in particular, she said, was recently involved in a bus accident, a young woman with two sons who helped out at the compound.

“I don’t know if she’s out of her coma but she’s in the hospital outside of Mexico City on a ventilator, unresponsive. Her little boys are OK,” Boettcher said. “I’ve always called her my Nicaraguan daughter; you just worry about them and care about them. You just get very close and you get to know each other.”

Boettcher added that Hurricanes Eta, Iota and, most recently, Felix, have dealt a lot of damage to the region, leveling buildings in some places and making repairs difficult. The building where the team stays lost its top floor and a second building for housing visitors was completely lost.

“All that was left standing was the cement steps so that has been since rebuilt but the place on the compound site is not rebuilt yet,” Boettcher said. “Then just two weekends ago another hurricane came through but not near to the extent and damage of the others.”

Jensen said after hearing about the need and about the experiences people have on the trip, excitement builds every day as she prepares herself to help the group help others.

“Every day that we get closer I get more and more passionate about it because I keep learning more and doing more research on the community,” Jensen said. “I keep meeting the team members that have gone down all these years, every day I just feel like I’m getting connected more and more.”

The group will leave Jan. 11 and return on Jan. 22. Leading up to the event, they will hold several fundraisers. In the past, support has been outstanding, Boettcher said.

Peace Lutheran Church will host a free will donation spaghetti feed on Dec. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bo’s West Bar and Grill will raffle off items during the month of November with proceeds going to the cause and Mel.Hair, 1268 27th Ave in Columbus, has flyers for the spaghetti feed and a donation box for those interested in simply donating.