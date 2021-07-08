3 families receive Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award

John, who passed away in 2009, gave over the operation to Nancy. Their other son, Jim, currently oversees the farm, growing corn and soybeans, she said.

Nancy said she didn’t know until recently that the operation dates back more than a century.

“But when you get to looking at it and thinking about it, you realize (the farm is that old),” she said.

Nancy said it’s a credit to John’s family, adding she’s had little to do with the operation.

For Larry Stec, his family’s farm started in 1904. Larry – who runs Erstwhile Farm LLC south of Monroe – said his grandparents bought the operation, eventually passing it down to Larry's father and now him.