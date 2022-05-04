3 Platte Center firefighters save family from flooded vehicle

On the night of April 28, Platte Center was hit with a rainfall rarely seen this year. The downpour was so bad that some of the roads were flooded and - in one case - a family’s truck was stuck.

Thankfully, Platte Center Volunteer Fire and Rescue was able to remove the family – which included a small child – from the vehicle as the water was beginning to leak into the truck’s cab.

Firefighters Jesse Barber, Mitch Cobal and Layne Janssen were the ones responsible for helping the family. The three firefighters later took the family to a nearby church to stay for the night.

For their efforts, Platte Center Volunteer Fire and Rescue treasurer Eric Korus - who was the fire chief there for seven years - is seeking to award Barber, Cobal and Janssen with Nebraska State Volunteer Fire Association and Governor's Office certificates for their efforts.

Barber said upon receiving the call, they went into “rescue and recovery mode.”

“We all jumped into action and started grabbing people out of there,” he said. “A lot of times when that happens your body is trained to do that because it’s in your mind. You just do it. You don’t even think. Your body just reacts. Even though your adrenaline is going, your body knows what to do. It’s not something you really have to think about. Everybody is trained well enough in this department to know that.”

With help from a bystander, the Platte Center firefighters tied a rope off to create a lifeline so they could walk over to the vehicle and safely transport the family out of the situation.

Barber said the truck had become so submerged in water that only one headlight was visible.

“When I opened the doors up, the whole inside of the pickup was filling up with water,” he said. “… It was probably waist-deep. The water was moving fast enough to where when I walked up to the vehicle the first time it was hard to get up there.”

Barber said the water was moving quite quickly as he estimated it was traveling at least 15 miles per hour. The water was also extremely chilly with the three firefighters having to remove their boots and run hot water on them so they could warm their feet after the rescue.

Cobal, Janssen and Barber noted this situation doesn’t happen very often. Barber added if it does occur, it’s because drivers aren’t aware of the streets and may drive into a ditch.

“That’s why they say you don’t drive through water because you don’t know the area of the road, you don’t know where the ditches are at,” Barber said. “You can drive down a road your whole life and you’re not going to know where that ditch is at. You don’t know if the road is washed out or the culvert is washed out.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

