30/64 connector funding discussed

Platte County seems interested in taking the next step on a roadway project connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64.

The roadway would connect US-30 and NE-64 to the east of Columbus, running parallel with U.S. Highway 81 which currently carries traffic through Columbus. Instead of going through Columbus, the connector would skirt the edge of Bellwood in Butler County.

An interlocal committee including members from the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties has spent the last year or so testing the waters on the idea.

During the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski brought up the connector project in relation to potential upcoming funding opportunities.

"There's going to be funding coming down … and I think we need to have some shovel-ready projects," Kwapnioski said. "I think this might be an opportunity for us to look at that. … Reading about some of the monies that will be coming down for projects, (the connector) could be one."

In the fall of 2020, the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties formed an interlocal committee and collectively committed $45,000 to do a traffic study. The goal of the traffic study was to investigate the potential impact of a 30/64 connector and serve as a possible jumping off point for a 30/64 project.

In 2021, the interlocal committee brought Iteris -- a California-based infrastructure management consulting company that has worked with Columbus in the past -- on board to do the traffic study.

Iteris began working on the study in the late spring and wrapped up in the early fall. Finalized in September, the traffic study predicted that a roadway connecting US-30 and NE-64 would reduce travel times and wear and tear on existing roads in the Platte County area.

Still, there are many miles yet to go. Aside from the bridge that would have to be built across the Platte River, a connector project would need to deal with railroad crossings, traffic signals and right of ways.

At a Sept. 16 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting, Jane Cromwell -- the Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant who has been involved in the interlocal committee -- indicated that the next step may be determining environmental considerations.

During Tuesday's meeting, Cromwell said they still have money left after the traffic study.

"Of the $45,000, we only spent $23,500," Cromwell said. "So we do have money that has been pledged by these counties and the city to do the next step in the planning."

Cromwell said Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus was hoping to get an estimate for how much the next step in the process could cost.

The 2020 formal interlocal agreement only committed the parties to the traffic study, but more than a month ago Butler County Supervisor Tony Krafka -- who represents Butler County on the interlocal committee -- said he's still interested. On Tuesday, members of the Platte County board expressed a similar sentiment.

"There may be a lot of money available, so the sooner we push our project forward, the better," District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said at the meeting. "...I think we're still a long way from shore but we still ought to be moving forward as much as we can."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.