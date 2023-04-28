Over the past year or so, Todd Duren, vice president of corporate services at Loup Public Power District, has done some research on the costs and benefits of the 30/64 connector project, alongside Dennis Grennan and Dennis Hirschbrunner with D&D Consulting. Between them, their results show significant impact.

"They're looking at a benefit-cost ratio of somewhere around 50 to 1, it really proves out to be a great idea and a great asset for the community," Duren said.

The project, which was first suggested in the early 2000s, would connect Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 between Bellwood and the area between Columbus and Richland, cutting significant distance and travel time for those traveling between Platte and Butler counties.

As a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce board member and with his position at Loup working with Nebraska Public Power District on a lot of projects, Duren said the study he was involved with started with a survey regarding the storm in 2019 that isolated Columbus. Those involved with the corridor project say the corridor acts as one more way out of town in a similar circumstance.

"We went out and sent a survey to a lot of the industries in Columbus to see how they were impacted by the 2019 flood," Duren said.

After that, they began investigating the economic impact of other corridors and parkways in similar areas, such as the US-77 bypass near Wahoo and the Cherry Avenue/Highway 10 corridor in Kearney. More locally, they looked at the Lost Creek Parkway.

"Lost Creek Parkway, we looked at to get a feel for once that was built, how did the businesses come in, like 'if you build it, they will come,'" Duren said. "We looked at all the businesses that have grown up around Lost Creek, the hospital, the high school, Pillen, now the casino, the YMCA, banks around there, we looked to see what that impact was and it's huge."

The study looked at a wide scope, approximately a 20-year period, to get an idea of both long and short-term impact. The majority of the cost in their calculations would come from the bridge that would have to cross the Platte River. On that scale, they used the Lost Creek Parkway as a frame for reference, particularly in the realm of job creation.

"Lost Creek, over the last 10 years, 33 businesses have popped up, over $300 million of investment," Duren said. "We looked at the jobs it would affect and we figured it would create between 900 and 1,500 over that 20 year periods, with an annual impact in the $200 million a year range."

Those jobs, Duren added, would partially be from people who live outside of town, near or in Butler County, who would now have an accessible commute to Columbus for work. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said that, ideally, the shorter commute would encourage job growth.

"With close proximity to the Union Pacific and BNSF railways, the 30/64 connector would also provide access to new land for industrial development that compliments our current industries, and bringing additional high skill high wage jobs to the area, benefiting the overall economy," Brunswick said.

With those jobs and inevitable business expansion along the connector, Duren said, there is a lot of potential for housing as well, something Nebraska has struggled with quite a bit in recent years.

"If you look at towns like Bellwood and Richland and the opportunity for additional housing, everyone needs housing, every community across the state of Nebraska," Duren said. "Now if you build that housing, you have better accessibility to maybe larger communities coming into Columbus, into those industries and that helps build and develop that workforce."