30/64 corridor committee disbands, interest may still remain for connector

Following the disbandment of a committee, the further consideration of a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 could possibly see new light.

The City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered into an interlocal agreement some time ago to finance a $23,500 traffic study that would determine if a 30/64 connector is needed and would be beneficial.

The brainchild of former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman in the 2000s, the potential for the connector was resurrected following the 2019 floods.

Notably, the traffic study, the results of which were released last fall, examined traffic data on parts of US-30, NE-64 and U.S. Highway 81 in and around the Columbus area. It found a high percentage of heavy vehicles use those roadway sections and resulted in delays for other travelers, the Telegram reported in September 2021. A connector would provide an alternative thereby reducing the percentage of heavy vehicles passing through Columbus and improving safety, the study said.

A 30/64 Corridor Steering Committee had been leading the effort on the project but disbanded earlier this year.

Minutes from the April 11 meeting of the City of Columbus Public Property, Safety and Works Committee showed the next step would be a preliminary environmental impact and feasibility study, estimated at $474,000. That study would be needed to qualify for federal money and that cost, coupled with the costs of the length of the connector and the bridges that would be needed to travel over a river and railroad, means the project would not be cost effective.

“He (Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus) further reported that a traffic study has determined that average daily traffic for the proposed corridor would be 2,360 and city staff feels that the low volume does not support moving forward with the project at this time,” the minutes state.

The steering committee, made up of officials from all entities involved in the interlocal agreement, reached a consensus at its March 23 meeting to disband and “no further public funds to be spent on this project at this time.”

“(Rich) Jablonski, council member and chair of the Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee, Dawson Brunswick, on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee, and Todd Duren, Columbus Economic Council, expressed opposition to disbandment of the steering committee as they fear the action would be perceived as giving up on the concept. Duren also said a connecting road would be a valuable recruiting tool for the community,” the minutes said.

However, board members for Platte and Butler counties expressed interest remains for the connector.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors at its May 24 meeting formed its own steering committee.

“I appointed a steering committee, which consists of Jerry Engdahl, Jim Scow and myself to continue looking into this and then report back,” Platte County District 2 Supervisor and Chairman Jerry Micek told the Telegram this week.

“We just feel there wasn't enough insight done to start with. And we just want to make sure that all our bases are covered on whether or not this project is worth going forward with or if it's not.”

Engdahl, who’s the head of the new steering committee, said it’s still early to know if anything will really go forward yet.

Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said a 30/64 connector will be more important than ever with Ag Processing Inc (AGP) announcing earlier this year that a new soybean processing plant will be built near David City.

The new bean plant will mean that increased heavy traffic in Columbus, Krafka said.

Currently there are bean plants in Fremont and Lincoln, he noted.

“If they're going to build a new one in David City and you've got a load of beans, you're not going to drive by Fremont or Lincoln. There aren't going to be beans coming from the east,” Krafka said. “If you're on the interstate coming from the west, you're not going to go get off the interstate and drive to David City. You're going to just keep going to Lincoln to stay on the interstate. North and west is where the beans are going to come from, and Columbus is north and west of David City.”

This means, Krafka said, there will be more large trucks driving on Highway 81/Highway 30 through Columbus.

“If it was feasible before, it's even more feasible now,” he added.

Krafka said that Stuthman also remains interested in the project and will be speaking at the Butler County Board’s Monday meeting.

The board’s agenda for the Monday meeting states, “Discussion/Possible Action – Request for a letter reconfirming support of the bridge and affirmation of commitment of $10,000 for feasibility study.”

