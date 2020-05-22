3rd COVID-19-related death confirmed in Colfax County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Thursday afternoon confirmed a fourth COVID-19-related death within its jurisdiction, in Colfax County. The deceased was a male, in his 70s, with underlying health conditions.

The death is the third for Colfax County; Platte County recorded its first COVID-19-related death on May 16.

Meanwhile, East-Central continues to work closely with a number of area businesses and industries across a variety of sectors, including meat packing, medical equipment production and energy, helping them meet their dual goals of increased employee/public safety and a return to full business operations.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been providing technical assistance and information to businesses in our four counties,” said East-Central Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers. “That technical assistance is currently focused on helping area industries implement the state and federal guidelines for protecting employees.”

Some of the health and safety features that have been implemented at large employers in the ECDHD jurisdiction include:

• Social distancing markers in common areas, including the cafeteria.