3rd COVID-19-related death confirmed in Colfax County

East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Thursday afternoon confirmed a fourth COVID-19-related death within its jurisdiction, in Colfax County. The deceased was a male, in his 70s, with underlying health conditions.
The death is the third for Colfax County; Platte County recorded its first COVID-19-related death on May 16.
Meanwhile, East-Central continues to work closely with a number of area businesses and industries across a variety of sectors, including meat packing, medical equipment production and energy, helping them meet their dual goals of increased employee/public safety and a return to full business operations.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been providing technical assistance and information to businesses in our four counties,” said East-Central Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers. “That technical assistance is currently focused on helping area industries implement the state and federal guidelines for protecting employees.”
Some of the health and safety features that have been implemented at large employers in the ECDHD jurisdiction include:
• Social distancing markers in common areas, including the cafeteria.
• Physical barriers on the plant floor and in common areas.
• Robust screening procedures, including infrared cameras into the plant and in common areas.
• Dedicated plant staff to disinfect touch surfaces (e.g., stair hand holds, door surfaces).
• Hand sanitizer throughout the plant.
• Universal mask on policy.
• Eye protection, including face shields.
• Daily decontamination procedures. Eye protection, including face shields.
The pandemic continues to have an impact throughout the state. The Four Corners Health Department, which serves nearby Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties, announced 233 people were tested for COVID-19 Tuesday with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard. As of the end of the day Tuesday, Butler County had four new positive cases with a total of 37. Of those 37, there are 16 cases considered to be recovered.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.