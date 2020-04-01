3rd person in Platte County confirmed to have COVID-19
View Comments
breaking alert top story

3rd person in Platte County confirmed to have COVID-19

  • Updated
Press conference

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley addresses the media about the COVID-19 outbreak in Nebraska and how local officials are responding during a Tuesday morning press conference in the City Council Chambers.

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Wednesday afternoon announced the third positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County, the second locally confirmed case announced today.

The case investigation revealed that the person developed symptoms after out-of-state travel from a domestic hotspot identified by ECDHD. There is no evidence that this case was community acquired.

The positive case remained isolated since symptoms began and no community exposure occurred.

There continues to be no evidence of community transmission within Boone, Colfax, Nance, and Platte Counties.

Testing criteria has changed so that one positive test at a public or private lab is sufficient for confirming a positive case. Previously, cases were presumptive positive until confirmed by the CDC.

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• When you cough

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News