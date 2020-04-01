3rd person in Platte County confirmed to have COVID-19

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Wednesday afternoon announced the third positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County, the second locally confirmed case announced today.

The case investigation revealed that the person developed symptoms after out-of-state travel from a domestic hotspot identified by ECDHD. There is no evidence that this case was community acquired.

The positive case remained isolated since symptoms began and no community exposure occurred.

There continues to be no evidence of community transmission within Boone, Colfax, Nance, and Platte Counties.

Testing criteria has changed so that one positive test at a public or private lab is sufficient for confirming a positive case. Previously, cases were presumptive positive until confirmed by the CDC.

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.