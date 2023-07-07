Coming down the makeshift runway in Ag Park's upstairs club room this past Wednesday, were no ordinary 4-H members. These were both models and designers rolled into one. The 4-H Public Fashion Show was held July 5 at the Platte County Fair, and 20 children and teens participated.

The event featured a variety of both handmade, collected and pieced-together work. Kicking off the show was Fantastic 4-Hers' Adelle Kinnison.

Kinnison paired together an outfit she called "much needed for the fair," which involved a pair of jeans, a rose-colored shirt, light brown boots and a silver-studded belt buckle. The category she participated in was Consumer Management.

"I learn about prices of clothing and how to find a good pair of jeans," Kinnison said. "My advice to anyone looking for a good pair is to always look at the sizing and go off of what you already have."

Kinnison's accolades included Grand Champion Citizenship, Grand Champion Consumer Management Fashion Show and Grand Champion Consumer Management.

Another interesting pair came from sisters Lindy and Whitney Schmidt, the latter of whom acknowledged she "tries to beat" her sister. Whitney has been a part of 4-H for 10 years, and this is her last year participating before heading off to college.

She noted how her busy schedule played a role in her design choice, which featured a green and white flowery knee-length dress.

"I made the same dress as last year, which was pretty easy," Whitney said. "I just made some changes, though, the sleeves shorter and took some front pieces to make the back pieces. I really love the princess style of the outfit."

Lindy took on something new when she chose to make her black and white spotted romper, noting her need for a "nice, warm weather summer outfit."

"First, I had to make the top, which took a lot of ripping. Then, I made the bottoms and pockets, sewed it all together and then put in the elastic, which was the hardest part," Lindy said. "The elastic was small and twisted up a lot. I stayed up till midnight one day to finish it."

The fashion show also included the work of Delaney Cheloha, a member of the Dandy Bakers. Cheloha designed a red and white polka dress, which drew inspiration from the 1960s.

"I've always been into vintage fashion, and once I found a '60s pattern at Joann's, I absolutely fell in love with it. The dress took me about a week, and I love all of it," Cheloha said.

Cheloha received the Grand Champion Middle Fashion Show Award, Reserve Champion Consumer Management Award and the Reserve Champion Consumer Management Fashion Show.

Designs from children in the Northern Lites, Silver Star and Growing Clovers group were also presented. Outfits were not the only item presented, pillows and pillowcases were also shown.

4-H Extension Assistant Kimberly Johnson said she believed the show went well. Johnson helps the children and teens prepare for the show by holding a fashion show workshop earlier in the year, noting how the show provides participants with new opportunities.

"The fashion show helps them gain confidence, and it's a great opportunity for kids to showcase their hard work with their garments and even experience modeling," Johnson said.

The fashion show has been an opportunity for 4-H members for longer than 40 years, stated 4-H Youth and Development Leader Sheila Hoppe. Hoppe said the show encourages students to also step out of their comfort zones.

"They try something they wouldn't have necessarily have learned at school," Hoppe said," and some even find their spark in something they didn't know they were interested in."

This year's Platte County 4-H Fashion Show over, Johnson concluded that most of the members will design again as early as now or may wait till the winter in order to prepare for next year's show.