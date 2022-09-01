 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H Platte County Adult Volunteer State Fair Awards

Brigen Kinnison

Brigen Kinnison, Platte County

Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award: This award category is open to any adult volunteer (age 19+) who has served in a 4-H volunteer role for four years or more and has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. 

Brigen Kinnison was the Zone 7 award winner for Platte County. 

Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Nebraska State Fair.

For more information regarding the Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer. Nebraska 4-H is a part of Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Learn more about the 4-H Presentation Contest and the Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development Program at http://4h.unl.edu

