4-H programs are off and running once again

4-H programs are off and running again this month following a seasonal lull that was exacerbated by COVID-19.

4-H activities usually drop off a little after the summer fair season ends, but many of the fall and winter events that were planned for Platte County 4-Hers were delayed, canceled or moved online due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At the beginning of December, Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken told the Telegram that most 4-H programs were on hold.

But there is a silver lining. If there was a good time for COVID-19 to hit hard and put 4-H on pause, it was probably during the seasonal lull in November and December.

But with the start of the new year, 4-H is off and running again.

"We are charging full steam ahead at this point," Goedeken said.

4-H Council Representative Crystal Klug agreed that most 4-H clubs and activities usually begin rolling again in January.

Online enrollment is now open for Platte County 4-H participants, leaders, council members and volunteers. Many clubs and groups associated with 4-H are also starting back up and holding their first meetings this month.

