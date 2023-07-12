4-H Swine Show Hannah Schrodt Jul 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Caleb Sloup guides his animal around the pen during the 4-H Swine Show held July 8 at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park. Hannah Schrodt Maddie Reichmuth is pictured during the Platte County Fair 4-H Swine Show held July 8 at Ag Park. Hannah Schrodt Youths take part in the Platte County Fair 4-H Swine Show held at Ag Park on July 8. Hannah Schrodt Briggs Klug and his animal are released into the pen during the Platte County Fair 4-H Swine Show held July 8 at Ag Park. Hannah Schrodt Related to this story Most Popular PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 8 Platte County Curled tomato and pepper leaves Tomatoes and peppers with curled or odd-shaped leaves has been a fairly common problem. This can be caused by hot weather, herbicides or a vir… Randy Pilakowski April 5, 1973—July 3, 2023 Michelle Wetjen Michelle Wetjen Jeanne Went December 31, 1931—July 3, 2023 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Watch Now: Related Video 'Their spirits are here'; search continues in Nebraska for Genoa boarding school gravesite Tuberculosis On The Rise For First Time In Decades Tuberculosis On The Rise For First Time In Decades Ninety life sentences for Texas Walmart shooter Ninety life sentences for Texas Walmart shooter Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art