For the past two years, Columbus teenager Lillian Hudnall has been working on a Quilts of Valor project, which will conclude with a special presentation next weekend.

The project is a part of the 4-H Gives Back program in which 4-H’ers make a meaningful contribution to their community.

Hudnall first started on the project in 2021, the idea of which had been sparked by her grandfather.

“He received a quilt of valor in his last few days in the veterans home,” Hudnall said. “After that my grandmother had lived with us because she couldn't live by herself, and she had a lot of comfort in that project.”

Although her original intent had been to gather five to 10 quilts, Hudnall has exceeded that goal and 13 quilts have been crafted for local veterans.

A special Quilts of Valor presentation planned by Hudnall will take place on July 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the club room of the event center at the Platte County Fairgrounds.

Hudnall said a quartet from the Columbus High School New World Singers group will perform. She will present each quilt, sharing who made it and the recipient.

Nine veterans are scheduled to be at the presentation while two were not able to attend the ceremony.

“They have all had their invitations, they're very excited to be receiving them, to be recognized and to be able to be there,” Hudnall said.

The remaining two quilts will be donated to veterans homes.

As part of the project, Hudnall has been the main organizer and planner of every detail of this effort.

“She has to take complete charge of contacting the veterans, who are going to receive them, reaching out to whoever's going to be performing the National Anthem and presenting the colors. And then she has to find and invite all of the veterans,” said 4-H Extension Educator Sheila Hoppe.

The tricky part, Hoppe added, has been tracking down veterans who don’t already have a quilt as Quilts of Valor is statewide.

Hudnall said she obtained names of veterans from the Veterans Services Office in the Platte County Courthouse and she and her mom knew of some veterans as well.

Hudnall’s goal had been to make at least one quilt herself. Her grandmother has quilted for a number of years, she added.

“My first quilt is actually the quilt that I'm going to be giving to my neighbor, Don Hingst,” Hudnall said. “That was kind of a learning experience for me. I've made a couple since then but this was my first quilt-making, in 2021.”

Hudnall worked with groups in the community and family members to help fund and construct the quilts. The project’s completion wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community, she added.

That support included local quilting groups, a collection of fabrics from a member of her church who passed away and the Columbus Realtors Group.

“It's been a lot of fun getting to know people and getting to talk to people about it, seeing their reaction to me doing it,” Hudnall said. “When I went down to Eric at the courthouse, he was very surprised that I was a 17-year-old asking for names for 13 quilts that I helped make and everything.”

A Quilts of Valor presentation like Hudnall’s hasn’t taken place at the 4-H Platte County level for several years, Hoppe said, adding there’s always one at the Nebraska State Fair.

“Lillian has been a very stand-up 4-H member for many years,” Hoppe said. “Besides doing the Quilts of Valor, she's kind of a well-rounded 4-H’er. She has over the years spent time in a lot of the different areas in order to learn. She does livestock showing, she does static exhibits and multitudes of areas including sewing, clothing, visual arts and home décor.”

Quilts of Valor recipients include: Marlin Rieck, Marines, two years; Steve Wagner, Army National Guard, 13 years; Josh Birkel, Nebraska National Guard, 20 years; Coley Kiser, Army, nine years; Kathy Rhea, Army, eight years; Jamie Bartholomew, Nebraska National Guard and Army, 20 years; Donald Hingst, Army, three years; Jerry Ronkar, Navy, three years; Jerry Chlopek, Marine Corps for three years and Army for 27 years; Mike Mulligan, Marine Corps for six years and Army Reserve for two years; and David Foster, Marines, 1.5 years.

Quilters included: Super Stars 4-H Club, Fantastic 4-H’ers 4-H Club, Cindi Wagner, Calico Quilters, Fat Quarters Quilt group, Pat Hudnall, Melissa Chambers, Lillian Hudnall, Delanie Hudnall, Nancy Hudnall, Christine Wemhoff and Nila Novotny.