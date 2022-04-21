40 years of ringing

The Peace Lutheran Church handbell choir started in 1982 when two families in the church tragically lost two young men, and donated English handbells to the church as a memorial.

From there, Choir Director Joyce Kimmel said, they have expanded to something much greater. In the 40 years since then, the choir has performed regularly at services and events of all sorts.

“We do praise and worship services at least once a month. We do weddings, funerals, all sorts of different venues, even nursing homes,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel said every event is special, and that one particular wedding sticks out in her mind when she thinks about meaningful moments.

“I do remember one particular wedding. We had played at the wedding and afterward, a little girl said ‘that sounded like I just went to heaven,'” Kimmel chuckled.

The “heavenly” sound comes from English handbells, Kimmel explained. They are made of brass and made in a very specific manner that makes them hard to find.

“I believe there are only two companies in the United States that make English handbells,” Kimmel explained.

English handbells are not only difficult to find and replace but easy to damage. Choir members have to take precautions when playing because the oil from their hands will damage the brass bells’ finish.

“We have to wear gloves when we play, then after each practice we polish. It’s a process,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel started as choir director as something of a personal challenge, she said. Prior to this, she had only directed vocal choirs, but thought it was worth trying.

“At the time it sounded interesting, like a personal challenge to direct a different kind of choir. I obviously fell in love with it because here I am 40 years later,” Kimmel said.

Over the years, Kimmel estimates 180 people from the church have been in the handbell choir, with most of the current group being there for 20 to 30 years of that time. One ringer, Adele Fox, has been with Kimmel for the entire 40-year run.

“I love the tone of the bells,” Fox said. “Actually, I don’t know how to explain it. I got hooked on it, but not the first time I played.”

Fox, who grew up with a family that encouraged music and learning to play instruments, played saxophone in high school. She said the handbells were harder than the saxophone to play when she first picked them up.

“That first time, I couldn’t believe I forgot that much about music. I walked out of church and thought ‘I’m not going to let that beat me,'” Fox said.

Since then, the handbell choir has become more than just a challenge.

“When I walk into bells, nothing else counts. Go away, leave me alone. My family knows, don’t bother me,” Fox said.

The choir, in addition to special events and church services, plays at local nursing and retirement homes during the holidays.

“The nursing homes really enjoy the music. When we come at Christmas, they sing along, and that’s really exciting that we can bring some joy to their lives,” Kimmel said.

During the holiday season, Fox said, Walt, Joyce Kimmel’s husband, has made Christmas presents for the choir based around bells.

Kimmel noted that this past year she has lost several of the high school players to graduation, and she is looking to add members as a result. Fox said this was not just in bells, but vocal choir as well. Due to the unique nature of the bells as an instrument, Fox said, there is an adjustment period, but it’s worth it.

“Every time we change a person we have to get used to a new person. When you get a new member, you have got to get with the program,” Fox said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0