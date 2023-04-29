The general contractor Gehring Construction & Ready Mix, Co., has notified the City of Columbus they plan to begin concrete driving lane replacement on 48th Avenue between Howard Boulevard/U.S. Highway No. 81 and 27th Street beginning this Monday, May 1.

The work is part of the city’s annual pavement replacement program. One lane of through traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the project.

“This work is a continuation of the driving lane replacement project on 48th Avenue north of Howard Boulevard,” City Engineer Rick Bogus said. “Budget funding did not allow the work to be completed last fiscal year, thus we included the remaining funding needed in this fiscal year. The driving lane failure is due to alkali-silica chemical reaction exasperated by the freeze-thaw cycle.”

This segment of work is scheduled to be completed in about a month.

“Later this summer, the section of 48th Avenue from 34th Street to 38th Street will be completed,” Bogus said.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Merlin Gehring of Gehring Construction & Ready Mix at 402-649-1547 or the city engineering department at 402-562-4309.