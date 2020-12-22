5 Christmas movies Columbus residents can stream this week

Stuck at home this Christmas season thanks to the pandemic? Well, you’re not alone.
Regardless of the pandemic, one of my family’s favorite holiday traditions is to snuggle up on the couch with our hot cups of hot cocoa and watch our favorite Christmas movies. So here’s a list of our favorite Christmas movies to watch – some you know and maybe some you’ll check out and enjoy with the entire family no matter their age.
1. “Home Alone” (1990)
When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O'Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. So Kevin thinks his dream has come true when he wakes up to an empty house, unaware his family accidentally left on their trip to Paris without him. He must become the “man of the house” and protect it when he finds out two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob his home.
There are some serious plot issues and unrealistic things that happen in the movie, but if you can overlook them, it’s funny and enjoyable. “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” is a nice sequel; however, the original remains my favorite.
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara
Where to watch: Disney+, Freeform
2. “Noelle” (2019)
Santa's daughter must take over the family business when her father passes away and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet. When Nick disappears right before Christmas, Noelle goes on a funny journey to find him.
Anna Kendrick knocked it out of the park as the title character, bringing her signature sweetness and perfect comedy-timing to the movie. It’s corny at times, but an original film that has a great story and a heartfelt message.
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine and Billy Eichner
Where to watch: Disney+
3. “White Christmas (1954)
Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys' commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what's the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: A fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put Waverly and his business in the black.
The movie is a little longer than it needs to be – clocking in at about 2 hours – but it’s still a classic. The music and dancing is impeccable, and there is also a lot of fun and comedy throughout it.
Starring: Bing Krosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018)
Two children, Kate and Teddy, notice Santa Claus in their home and jump into his sleigh with his reindeer. But, the sleigh eventually malfunctions and crashes, and the Christmas presents are lost. As Christmas morning approaches, it is up to the children and Santa to save Christmas by correctly delivering all presents.
This is a heartfelt movie, and Kurt Russell absolutely shines as Old St. Nick. If you’re looking for an original holiday movie, this is the perfect fit. There’s also the sequel that came out in November, which is also pretty darn good.
Starring: Kurt Russell and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Where to watch: Netflix
5. “The Star” (2017)
This animated film is inspired by the Nativity of Jesus. A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove who has lofty aspirations. Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas.