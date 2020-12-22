5 Christmas movies Columbus residents can stream this week

Stuck at home this Christmas season thanks to the pandemic? Well, you’re not alone.

Regardless of the pandemic, one of my family’s favorite holiday traditions is to snuggle up on the couch with our hot cups of hot cocoa and watch our favorite Christmas movies. So here’s a list of our favorite Christmas movies to watch – some you know and maybe some you’ll check out and enjoy with the entire family no matter their age.

1. “Home Alone” (1990)

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O'Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. So Kevin thinks his dream has come true when he wakes up to an empty house, unaware his family accidentally left on their trip to Paris without him. He must become the “man of the house” and protect it when he finds out two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob his home.

There are some serious plot issues and unrealistic things that happen in the movie, but if you can overlook them, it’s funny and enjoyable. “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” is a nice sequel; however, the original remains my favorite.

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara