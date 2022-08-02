5-Day Club starts off strong

Seventeen years ago, Shirley Thiele started the 5-Day Club out of her living room with seven neighborhood children. She taught them Bible stories and how Jesus can be a part of their daily life.

On Monday, Youth and Families for Christ was filled with nearly 100 kids for that same purpose – teaching children about the Bible through the 5-Day Club.

This is the fourth year the club has been held at YFFC, 2809 13th St. in Columbus. It includes music, a lesson, crafts and outdoor games.

“Really, we're just trying to love on the kids in the community, get to know them and just share life with them and hopefully share Jesus with them,” YFFC Executive Director Katie Loseke said.

The program, which is funded by a group of people in the community, has rapidly grown through the years.

According to Thiele, it grew from the seven kids in her living room to two sessions a day before being moved to the Columbus Izaak Walton League Lodge. Thiele noted that Paula Barcel was also a major founder of the 5-Day Club.

Originally starting with sharing Bible stories, the focus of the program is on explaining how the Bible relates to the kids.

“It's pretty amazing at what God has done to the program. We believe it's all been lead through Jesus,” Thiele said. “When we started, I was happy with seven kids. And then the next year we had probably double or triple that. Each year has just multiplied.”

This year, Loseke said, they are learning about the life of King David.

“Each day has a different theme today (Monday) was all about facing your giants, and we looked at David and Goliath,” Loseke said. “Then we talked to the kids about what are their giants in their lives? Maybe it's an illness, diagnosis, or maybe it's trouble at school or at home or with friends. …How can we turn to God to help us through those things?”

The kids also took part in scavenger hunt fun in downtown Columbus.

On Tuesday, the kids will learn about when life isn’t fair; they’ll learn about how David wouldn’t stoop to King Saul’s level when King Saul kept trying to kill him. The discussion will be focused on times in their lives when life isn’t fair, how that’s dealt with and how some negative things can be turned positive.

Day three will be how to be a good friend while the last day will be focused on forgiveness.

Additionally, there are many games – water fights, Nerf gun battles and tug of war – and trust and courage exercises. There are also prizes, school supplies and food.

According to Loseke, this year had a special addition.

“We have a really great group of student leaders who have stepped in,” Loseke said. “They are acting out our skits and our stories and they're being the narrators and they're sharing that part with all these younger kids. They're stepping up to be leaders and mentors, trying to set a good example for all these younger kids. It's really awesome that we had this group of high schoolers prepare all this today and get up there and lead it. For many of them, this was the first time that they have done any of that.”

A whopping 91 kids came to the 5-Day Club on Monday.

“The numbers we had today are normally what we get on the second or third day,” Thiele said. “Each day we get more kids as they bring their friends or their cousins or whatever. And so each day gets busier and busier. We were surprised at the numbers we had today.”

During the past two COVID years, the numbers of kids were significantly lower, around 60 in 2020 and in the 70s last year.

“This year, we can see that people are really getting back to normal, wanting to get out there, wanting to socialize, because our numbers, were about 30 higher for day one than we were the last two years,” Loseke said.

Not only do the kids learn about Jesus, Thiele added, but they also have the chance to make friends who they might not be able to see again until next year’s 5-Day Club.

“It's a love of my heart that really makes me want to do 5-Day Club,” Thiele said. “We worked on it for months to get everything going and organized. And it's really awesome.”

Loseke said the club is especially fun for YFFC as they get to work with little kids. Typically, the nonprofit works with middle school and high school youths. Also, she added, many of the kids are children of YFFC alums. The walls at YFFC are filled with photos of youth throughout the years, and kids often locate their family members in the photos, she noted.

“Our goal is just to offer this free, fun and safe activity for kids this week as schools are getting ready to start,” Loseke said. “Kids still want to be wild and have fun and we want to give them that; we want to be wild, have fun.”

It’s also a way to invest in the kids, she added.

“Let them know that we're here even as they get older, that they're not alone, that there's this whole community of people who love and support them,” she said.