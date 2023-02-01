50 years of farming: Gary Wiese named Outstanding Senior Farmer

Editor's note: With the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Rural Recognition Banquet honorees being announced this week, The Columbus Telegram will be profiling each of the award winners. This is the third in the series.

Just outside of Lindsay sits a feedlot of approximately 1,000 cattle. Originally belonging to Leo Wiese, who started the operation nearly 75 years ago, it now belongs to his son, Gary Wiese.

When Leo passed away in August 1972, Gary decided to pick up the family business, where his sons, Tim, Pat and Doug also work.

"I was born and raised into it. My dad farmed and fed cattle and that's what he did. He got killed when I was a senior in high school and I took over," Gary said.

In the 50 years since Gary took over, much has changed in the way of technology, he said. Automation has affected every step of the process.

"The feeding has become mechanized and you weigh everything compared to the way it was years ago, you just kind of guessed at," Gary said.

Wiese was recently named an Outstanding Senior Farmer by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee. He will be presented with the award during the 54th Annual Rural Recognition Banquet on March 21 at the American Legion, 2263 23rd St.

Nominees are selected by their peers and nominated using a form. The person with the most nominations is selected for each category. With Gary's 50 years of experience, he qualified for the Outstanding Senior Farmer category. His wife, Linda Wiese, said the business has made it so long because it's a family operation, with the whole family being involved.

"It’s a family thing, it’s not just one person it’s a family (that) has to do it together," Linda said.

Over those 50 years, Gary has picked up some words of wisdom, one from something his son said some time back and one from personal experience with the changing technologies in the industry.

"Sometimes you learn more when you least expect it," and "Go with all the technology that's out there today."

Linda said things have changed on the administrative side as well. Whereas records and finances were once kept in ledgers, it's all electronic now, she said, and things cost more nowadays. Additionally, with the growth the farm has had from the 250 head of cattle when Gary started to around 1,000 now, they've had to upscale.

"Your paying your bills has increased because there's so many things you put into it and the growth we have here," Linda said. "We used to have upright silos, now we have bunkers we put the feed in and we’ve got more feedyards around here."

Wiese was also named Cattleman of the Year in 1993 by the Platte County Cattleman. He appreciates the rural recognition award but thinks it should serve more as a recognition of the county and its collective impact than just one person or farm.

"I would showcase what the county achieves more than the people, the people make the county. If you don’t have people, you don’t have a county," Gary said.

Linda added that the recognition of farmers is important because they are the ones producing the food everyone eats, and many don't understand the work required to make the impact such a seemingly-small part of the population has on the majority.

"People in town don’t know where their food comes from, and that’s what we provide for them is their food," Linda said "A lot of people don’t realize, they go to the grocery store and assume that’s where their food comes from and it's not, the people out here provide the food."