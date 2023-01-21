50 years of flipping flapjacks: Christ Lutheran School celebrates 50th annual pancake feed

A pancake feed may not seem that exciting at first, but for those involved with Christ Lutheran School, it's a tradition spanning half a century.

Started in 1972 by Carolyn Wilke, the feed found its origins in a fundraising effort to pay for new bleachers in the gym. Wilke's children were in elementary school at the time.

"We had just built a new gymnasium onto the school and we needed bleachers. It was a little difficult setting up folding chairs around the gym every time we had a game," Wilke said, with a laugh.

Wilke first thought of doing a soup dinner but then the idea of a pancake and sausage feed came up, as pancakes were easy to make more of in the event they ran out. As she had presented the idea, she was made chairman of the pancake feed committee.

The feed operates off of free will donations, which have gone to several school projects over the years, Wilke said.

"There were the bleachers, we bought a set of blinds for one of the teachers one time, we've done a lot with the technical things at the school, computers and so on," Wilke said. "Some years it was just whatever the school needed, it wasn't something special."

Head Teacher Kathy Petersen said fundraising events like this are important for the school because it is a private school and not subsidized like public schools. Community support, she said, keeps events like this going.

"It's been going on for so long because it is well supported and our school is well-supported by the community around here. We always have a big turnout and that helps us out a lot," Petersen said.

The feed, Jan. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 32312 122nd Ave., will also host a book fair during the event, something Petersen said is also important but in a different way. The event will also kick off Lutheran Schools Week at the school.

"It helps us out too because we, by state regulations, have to have 25 new book titles per teacher each year so we would need to have at least 75 new titles for our library every year," Petersen said. "Because of the book fair we get books we can put toward that 75 books we need each year."

Those working the event are volunteers and their effort combined with the continuing support of the event for 50 years shows a desire to keep private schools going, Wilke said.

"It shows that they love their school, they want to keep it going and they're willing to help," Wilke said.

Petersen agreed.

"They do an awesome job, help out whatever their duties are and the bigger kids, the fifth through eighth graders, I think they actually look forward to being the ones who clean tables and go around saying 'you want some more pancakes?' It runs smoothly because of all the people willing to help out," Petersen said.

In recent years, Petersen said, a lot of the funds have gone toward technological and curriculum advancements, but whatever costs come up may also receive some of the funds.

"We try to be one-on-one with Chromebook for the students, iPads available, there's programs we have to purchase," Petersen said. "It always goes toward curriculum as well, those are the main things. Over years it's gone to new P.E. equipment and different things like that we see a need for."