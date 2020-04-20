5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Colfax County
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Colfax County

East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Monday confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, in Colfax County.

This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to 14 and the fifth in Colfax County. The initial investigation is on-going, and no further details are available at this time.

