5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Colfax County

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Monday confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, in Colfax County.
This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to 14 and the fifth in Colfax County. The initial investigation is on-going, and no further details are available at this time.
