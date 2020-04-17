7th case of COVID-19 in Platte County
East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has confirmed the 12th case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction (it is the seventh confirmed case in Platte County).

The individual likely acquired infection from a known, sick contact while working out-of-state.

The following are the total COVID-19 case numbers within the ECDHD jurisdiction:

• Boone 0 (0 probable)

• Colfax 4 (4 probable)

• Nance 1 (1 probable)

• Platte 7 (3 probable)

The ages of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases range from 9 to 83 years of age.

In Nance County, Arbor Care Center and ECDHD staff continue to work closely together on the previously identified potential.

Concerned about COVID-19?

