7th case of COVID-19 in Platte County

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has confirmed the 12th case of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction (it is the seventh confirmed case in Platte County).
The individual likely acquired infection from a known, sick contact while working out-of-state.
The following are the total COVID-19 case numbers within the ECDHD jurisdiction:
• Boone 0 (0 probable)
• Colfax 4 (4 probable)
• Nance 1 (1 probable)
• Platte 7 (3 probable)
The ages of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases range from 9 to 83 years of age.
In Nance County, Arbor Care Center and ECDHD staff continue to work closely together on the previously identified potential.
Concerned about COVID-19?
