You've heard it before: Breastfeeding offers the best food for babies. But did you know nursing has health benefits for moms, too? If you decide to breastfeed your baby — and the choice is up to you — you may want to learn more about the benefits.

It's also important to know the current breastfeeding recommendations. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises you to:

• Feed your baby only breastmilk for six months.

• When you add solid foods to your baby's diet, continue breastfeeding until they are at least 12 months.

• Continue breastfeeding for as long as you and your baby wish.

Now, about those breastfeeding benefits. They include:

1. Breastfeeding is nutritious. Talk about a superfood! Breastmilk has all the calories and nutrients your baby needs to grow healthy and strong.

2. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). SIDS is the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than 1. No one knows exactly why, but breastfeeding may reduce the risk of SIDS by up to 64%.

3. Your baby might get sick less often. Breastfed babies tend to have fewer ear infections, respiratory infections and upset stomachs. You pass many infection-fighting antibodies to your baby in your breast milk.

4. Breastfeeding may help protect your baby from illnesses later on. These include asthma, diabetes and obesity.

5. Breastfeeding may help protect you from some diseases too. These include high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and breast and ovarian cancers.

6. Breastfeeding promotes bonding. The closeness you feel when you hold your baby to your breast helps create an emotional connection. It releases a hormone called oxytocin, which makes you feel calm and relaxed.

7. Breastfeeding can help you recover from childbirth. It may also help you shed pregnancy pounds faster.

8. Breastmilk is free. You don't have to buy formula.

9. It can be convenient. You don't have to carry bottles and mix and heat the formula.

How to get support

Breastfeeding can be tricky at first for some moms, but a little practice can make things right. Your doctor or a lactation consultant can answer any questions and help you succeed in breastfeeding.

Columbus Community Hospital's maternal child health department offers free lactation support sessions with a board-certified lactation consultant. These are available by appointment from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday each week. Please call the maternal child health department at 402-562-3266 to speak with a lactation consultant, or to schedule your breastfeeding support session.

Micala Dempcy, RN, BSN, IBCLC, is an international board-certified lactation consultant with the hospital's maternal child health department.