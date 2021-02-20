9 ways to help prevent heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. But lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of heart disease by as much as 80 percent.* Take these steps to keep your heart healthy:
1. Don’t smoke. Smoking constricts blood vessels, forcing your heart to work harder. It damages your entire circulatory system and also reduces your “good” (HDL) cholesterol. See your health care provider for help quitting.
2. Be active. Strive for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, at least five days a week. Easy ways to add activity include walking or biking rather than driving whenever possible, taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking farther away from your destination. You can also play sports, swim or dance.
3. Eat a diet high in fiber and low in saturated fats. Tracking what you eat with a food diary for a week or two is a good place to start. Then concentrate on eating more fruits and vegetables, whole-grain foods and lean proteins including fish and nonfat dairy products. Limit foods with added sugars and saturated fats.
4. Prevent or treat other health conditions. If you have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, follow your health care provider’s instructions to control your levels through lifestyle modifications and, perhaps, medication. If you have diabetes or prediabetes, take steps to reduce your blood sugar, such as losing weight, eating fewer sweets, getting regular exercise and taking any medication prescribed for you.
5. Control your weight. Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight eases the burden on your heart and improves blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Losing just 10 pounds if you're overweight can help lower high blood pressure.
6. Limit alcohol consumption. Drinking too much alcohol can raise the level of triglycerides, a type of fat, in the blood. It can also lead to high blood pressure. Women should average no more than one drink per day, and men no more than one to two drinks.
7. Get enough sleep. The amount needed varies from person to person, but most people need six to eight hours of sleep a night. Poor quality sleep is linked to increased risk of high blood pressure, a potential cause of heart disease. Too little or too much sleep can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.**
8. Manage stress. While the link between stress and heart disease still isn’t well understood, stress leads some people to habits that are bad for their hearts, such as smoking and excessive drinking. Managing or reducing stress is good for your overall health.
9. Get regular checkups. An annual physical exam can help you track important numbers like your blood pressure, cholesterol, heart rate, blood sugar and weight. If results from any of these tests are cause for concern, your health care provider can recommend specific lifestyle changes to manage a particular risk factor or prescribe medication.