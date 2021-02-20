9 ways to help prevent heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. But lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of heart disease by as much as 80 percent.* Take these steps to keep your heart healthy:

1. Don’t smoke. Smoking constricts blood vessels, forcing your heart to work harder. It damages your entire circulatory system and also reduces your “good” (HDL) cholesterol. See your health care provider for help quitting.

2. Be active. Strive for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, at least five days a week. Easy ways to add activity include walking or biking rather than driving whenever possible, taking the stairs instead of the elevator or parking farther away from your destination. You can also play sports, swim or dance.

3. Eat a diet high in fiber and low in saturated fats. Tracking what you eat with a food diary for a week or two is a good place to start. Then concentrate on eating more fruits and vegetables, whole-grain foods and lean proteins including fish and nonfat dairy products. Limit foods with added sugars and saturated fats.