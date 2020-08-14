92-year-old Dorothy Cole reflects on her life and family

Cole attended school in Shelby at first and then switched to Osceola. There, a grade ahead of her was her future husband Gene Cole. The two met at a piano recital, she said.

“(Gene) played the piano. And he played beautifully. And so that's how I really met him the first time,” said Cole, who added the two didn’t start dating until later. Gene passed away in 2000.

After high school, Cole moved to Lincoln to work at the orthopedic hospital.

“I wanted to be a nurse. I was going to be a nurse,” she said. “Then I got sick. Well, then they thought maybe I had polio but I didn’t. Then after that, I decided to go home for a while.”

At home, she took care of an aunt with cancer. The next fall, she went to the Lincoln School of Commerce.

Her husband, who was in the Air Force and sent to Kwajalein Island for the testing of an atomic bomb, got a job in the area. In 1953, they moved to Columbus where all behind them were cornfields.

They had their youngest of five children in Columbus.

“I remember celebrating the centennial of Columbus. I wasn’t able to do it myself because I was pregnant,” she said. “But that was a great celebration. I remember everybody talking about it.”