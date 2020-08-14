92-year-old Dorothy Cole reflects on her life and family

Editor's note: In honor of this being the week the 2020 edition of Columbus Days was scheduled to take place, The Telegram is publishing four profiles of local women named Dorothy tying into what was this year's Columbus Days' theme, "There's No Place Like Home," in honor of the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." A new story will be published each day through the rest of the week. See the previously published stories on our website.
Before Dorothy Cole moved to Columbus and had seven kids, 25 grandchildren and great- and great-great-grandchildren, she grew up on a farm in Polk County during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.
Cole, who is 92-years-old, said she didn’t know how badly her family was struggling at the time. There wasn’t as much communication. Now, she said, everyone knows what’s going on because they have smartphones.
“We always had food, we always had everything else that we needed,” Cole said. “But I know that my parents worried but they didn’t let us children know that.”
Her whole time in high school was during United States’ involvement in World War II from 1941-1945.
“In high school, we used to have drives for different things and I remember having to have these coupon things to buy, like, you couldn't get sugar, gasoline, cigarettes or a lot of different things,” Cole said.
Cole attended school in Shelby at first and then switched to Osceola. There, a grade ahead of her was her future husband Gene Cole. The two met at a piano recital, she said.
“(Gene) played the piano. And he played beautifully. And so that's how I really met him the first time,” said Cole, who added the two didn’t start dating until later. Gene passed away in 2000.
After high school, Cole moved to Lincoln to work at the orthopedic hospital.
“I wanted to be a nurse. I was going to be a nurse,” she said. “Then I got sick. Well, then they thought maybe I had polio but I didn’t. Then after that, I decided to go home for a while.”
At home, she took care of an aunt with cancer. The next fall, she went to the Lincoln School of Commerce.
Her husband, who was in the Air Force and sent to Kwajalein Island for the testing of an atomic bomb, got a job in the area. In 1953, they moved to Columbus where all behind them were cornfields.
They had their youngest of five children in Columbus.
“I remember celebrating the centennial of Columbus. I wasn’t able to do it myself because I was pregnant,” she said. “But that was a great celebration. I remember everybody talking about it.”
Much has changed since they moved in. Houses were built and there wasn’t nearly as much traffic, she said.
“Back then, kids played outside from morning 'til night,” she said. “(My kids) had a great childhood.”
But, there were challenges over the years. Cole’s son enlisted to fight in the Vietnam War for a year.
“Probably one of the worst years for me anyway,” Cole said. “That year was hard, it was hard. But he came home in one piece, you know, like a lot of them didn’t. I was always thankful for that… like all mothers you worry every day about them.”
Cole went to a lot of different Columbus Days over her 67 years in Columbus. She remembers typewriter throws and bed races.
Her son, Jon, won one of the bed races – which is when different manufacturing plants made their own bed, put it on wheels, had a person lay on it and four runners raced it down 13th Street.
His mother was busy growing up, with seven kids, he said.
“I think she was busier with me too,” Jon said.
One of his favorite things about his mother is her sense of humor, he said, and she taught them not to take things too seriously.
“Just when one of us would be going through a so-called life crisis,” Jon said. “I think she had kind of a calming effect.”
Because she grew up on a farm, she passed on gardening to Jon, who was reached on Thursday while canning tomatoes.
“She also taught me the Lord’s prayer, which was very important in my life,” Jon noted.
His mother, though busy at home, didn’t have a job until later in life.
After working for 16 years at Dale Electronics (now known as Vishay), Cole went back to school in her 50s.
“Then I went to school and became an LPN (licensed practical nurse). I didn’t work very long, I only worked for about a year and a half after that before I retired,” Cole said. “I ended up being a nurse anyway after all."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram.
