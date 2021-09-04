'98% slow, 2% get-up-and-go': Telegram rides along with Platte County deputy

It can be, Higgins said, but that's only a fraction of the time.

"You're doing reports, you're doing follow-up on cases, you're talking to people," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. "...During the daytime you're busy doing research on search warrants, maybe going out and serving search warrants, going out and serving civil papers."

Over the years, Wemhoff said, people have sometimes commented that they never see deputies in town.

"But are you looking out your window at...three, four or five o'clock in the morning? Those are the hours we are out driving through the towns," Wemhoff said.

Even so, Wemhoff said it's important to him that the deputies are as present as possible.

"They can go sit (in their patrol vehicle) near the highway," Wemhoff said. "...If their computer is open, they're probably doing reports. I'd rather have them be seen on some gravel road by a stop sign or down in a certain area of the country working on reports than sitting in the office."

