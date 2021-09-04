'98% slow, 2% get-up-and-go': Telegram rides along with Platte County deputy

In seven or eight months, Platte County Deputy Troy Higgins has put roughly 20,000 miles on his new patrol truck.
He does most of that driving at night, but after 15 years with the Platte County Sheriff's Office, his name and face are familiar to many people in the area.
Higgins began his career in law enforcement in corrections and working as a reserve officer in about 1996. From there, he joined the Hooper-Scribner Police Department. He started at the Platte County Sheriff's Office in 2006 and has been there ever since.
He's a field training officer, so he's used to having passengers in his vehicle, and didn't miss a beat when the Telegram showed up for a four-hour ride-along the evening of Aug. 14.
It was a slow night on, but Higgins said that's pretty reflective of most of the job.
"When you look at the number of calls we get in a year, a large percentage of those are not running somewhere with your hair on fire," Higgins said. "...The normal, everyday, is not necessarily constantly running up and down the highways at 100 miles an hour."
It can be, Higgins said, but that's only a fraction of the time.
"You're doing reports, you're doing follow-up on cases, you're talking to people," Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. "...During the daytime you're busy doing research on search warrants, maybe going out and serving search warrants, going out and serving civil papers."
Over the years, Wemhoff said, people have sometimes commented that they never see deputies in town.
"But are you looking out your window at...three, four or five o'clock in the morning? Those are the hours we are out driving through the towns," Wemhoff said.
Even so, Wemhoff said it's important to him that the deputies are as present as possible.
"They can go sit (in their patrol vehicle) near the highway," Wemhoff said. "...If their computer is open, they're probably doing reports. I'd rather have them be seen on some gravel road by a stop sign or down in a certain area of the country working on reports than sitting in the office."
And spending a couple of hours in a patrol vehicle will drive home just how much paperwork comes with a job in law enforcement. These days, a lot of it can be done on the laptop mounted to the right of a Platte County patrol vehicle's steering wheel, but it wasn't always like that.
"When I started here...we didn't have all these records management systems. You had a form that you pulled up on the computer, typed into and printed out," Wemhoff said. "In the office we had one or two computers available and when you were doing reports you were sitting in the office."
Higgins remembers those days -- but he also remembers making the switch to the laptop system. Laughing, he said it initially took him at least twice as long to fill out reports on the computer as it did to handwrite them.
Now, for most members of the sheriff's office, their patrol vehicle is their office, complete with a computer, radio, printer and multiple cameras.
Aside from the standard equipment he keeps in his truck, Higgins usually has a bite to eat, a change of clothes and other odds and ends that he has found or might find useful.
All of it helps him do his job. When he's not filling out forms on the computer, Higgins is often driving around the county -- usually in the dead of night -- on patrol. And even that requires constant vigilance. After all, even a traffic stop could turn into any one of a hundred different situations.
That's when people skills and training really come into play, Higgins said -- usually, members of law enforcement meet people during an unusual time in their life. Several weeks after the ride-along, Platte County Deputy Sam Avila made a similar comment in an interview with the Telegram.
"You're dealing with them at their best or you're dealing with them at their worst," Avila said.
But, Avila said, the work done by law enforcement doesn't need to be mysterious.
"I encourage people to do ride-alongs," Avila said.
The same sentiment was shared by Higgins and later echoed by Wemhoff. However, people shouldn't expect every day to be like an episode of "Cops."
"You have your busy days and you have your slow days," Avila said.
Higgins said it's about 98% slow, about 2% get-up-and-go.
