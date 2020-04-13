9th case of COVID-19 in East-Central district appears to be 'community spread'

East-Central District Health Department on Monday evening released more information about the most recent COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.
The ninth case, living in Platte County, appears to be community spread after extensive contact tracing, the health department stated.
"That means a spread of illness for which the source of infection is unknown," Julie McClure, East-Central's public information officer and director of communications, told The Columbus Telegram.
The 10th case was related to out-of-state travel.
As of Monday night, there are a total of 10 confirmed cases for the health district (6 Platte County, 4 Colfax County) , and a total of seven probable cases. Previously, a case in Nance County was reported as a confirmed positive; test data later revealed that the Nance County case was "inconclusive."
It is now classified as a probable case. Probable cases are treated the same as confirmed positives. More information about the cases was not available as of Monday night.
The latest information on the local confirmed cases follows just days after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state’s “21 Days” Proclamation, declaring the next three weeks to be “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy.” It is expected that the COVID-19 virus will peak in Nebraska in the next several weeks, according to medical professionals. ECDHD has joined with the governor in urging all Nebraskans to follow these “6 Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy”
1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity. Nebraskans have been doing a great job of complying with our social distancing directives.
The governor also announced a new, state-wide directed health measure to bring greater consistency throughout the State. The new DHMs state that:
• All beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, “gentlemen’s” clubs, bottle clubs, indoor theaters, and tattoo parlors/studios are closed until April 30. In Columbus, these businesses will remain closed until May 15, as directed by the ECDHD DHM issued April 4.
• All organized team sports, youth and adult, including, but not limited to club sports, are suspended until May 31, 2020.
• Auto racing is now specifically listed in the social gathering section. Drivers and their crews are considered patrons/invitees, not staff, and must be counted in the 10 person rule.
