9th case of COVID-19 in East-Central district appears to be 'community spread'

East-Central District Health Department on Monday evening released more information about the most recent COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.

The ninth case, living in Platte County, appears to be community spread after extensive contact tracing, the health department stated.

"That means a spread of illness for which the source of infection is unknown," Julie McClure, East-Central's public information officer and director of communications, told The Columbus Telegram.

The 10th case was related to out-of-state travel.

As of Monday night, there are a total of 10 confirmed cases for the health district (6 Platte County, 4 Colfax County) , and a total of seven probable cases. Previously, a case in Nance County was reported as a confirmed positive; test data later revealed that the Nance County case was "inconclusive."

It is now classified as a probable case. Probable cases are treated the same as confirmed positives. More information about the cases was not available as of Monday night.