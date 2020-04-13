9th case of COVID-19 in East-Central district appears to be 'community spread'
View Comments
breaking alert top story

9th case of COVID-19 in East-Central district appears to be 'community spread'

  • Updated
East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

 SCHUYLER SUN

East-Central District Health Department on Monday evening released more information about the most recent COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.

The 9th case, living in Platte County, appears to be community spread, the health department stated. The 10th case was related to out-of-state travel.

As of today there are a total of 10 confirmed cases for the health district, and a total of seven probable cases. Previously, a case in Nance County was reported as a confirmed positive; test data later revealed that the Nance County case was "inconclusive."

It is now classified as a probable case. Probable cases are treated the same as confirmed positives.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News