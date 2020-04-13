9th case of COVID-19 in East-Central district appears to be 'community spread'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

East-Central District Health Department on Monday evening released more information about the most recent COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.

The 9th case, living in Platte County, appears to be community spread, the health department stated. The 10th case was related to out-of-state travel.

As of today there are a total of 10 confirmed cases for the health district, and a total of seven probable cases. Previously, a case in Nance County was reported as a confirmed positive; test data later revealed that the Nance County case was "inconclusive."

It is now classified as a probable case. Probable cases are treated the same as confirmed positives.