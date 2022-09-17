A better fit: Heartland Gymnastics doubles space with new gym building

When Nancy and Gregg Baker first opened Heartland Athletics in September of 1991, they meant to fill a need in the community for a gymnastics gym and program.

"I'd been in gymnastics in high school and I wasn't working at the time. Some people asked if I'd do gymnastics, so I started doing that," Baker said.

Baker began searching the area for interested kids and trying to find a place at which to potentially teach, but to no avail. The closest gyms were in Norfolk, Fremont and Grand Island. She decided to start a gym in Columbus.

"I went around to some of the other towns here like Albion, found some kids who were interested and decided that might be something to pursue," Baker said.

At the start, the gym, still located at 3915 27th St., had around 150 students, right in Baker's backyard. With their most recent addition of a new building that opened in June the gym can accommodate their over 700 students.

"We get kids from Columbus but we also get kids from neighboring towns -- David City, Osceola, Genoa," Baker said.

Now, Baker works with the technical and financial side of the business, visiting the gym a couple days a week to run the place, as she likes being part of it despite no longer living nearby.

The new building, according to now owner/proprietor and the Bakers' son-in-law Brian Masek, allows for more variety in activities with its "American Ninja Warrior"-style course, long trampoline and kids area, which has a new theme every two weeks.

"We bought it from a ninja warrior gym in Omaha that went out of business. We knew when we were gonna add on that it would be an exciting addition," Masek said.

Masek said the course features several challenges with more focus on speed and strength in movement. Those who do the course are still getting in the core principles of gymnastics, just with a slightly different approach.

"It compliments gymnastics in a way, because you're working on strength and balance and coordination," Masek said.

In addition to the new activity spaces and doubled mat size, they also added office space and conference rooms in the new 6,000 square foot building.

Masek and his wife Taira worked in the school system in Omaha for around 20 years before moving back around 2019 to Columbus to run the gym.

"We knew Columbus, we grew up here, we had three kids and came back to raise our kids in the community, it's a great environment, they enjoy it here," Masek said.

Masek had some experience with coaching football and basketball, but not gymnastics, beyond instruction in physical education classes.

"You're stretching, working on balance, strength, coordination which gymnastics overlaps to other sports, what they benefit from here correlates to other sports they play," Masek said.

Baker said the expansion allows for the increased population she attributes to kids enrolling in more activities in general.

"I think it's great. I'm a school social worker and I see the benefits of kids being active like strength balance," Baker said. "It's good for their self-esteem because it's an individual skill where they can go at their own speed and don't have to be part of a team."

Baker noted that both she and her husband, who was a physical education teacher for some time, can attest to the physical benefits of gymnastics, which was a driving force in the gym's foundation and still is today.

"That's been our goal is to make kids healthier, not Olympians, that's not what Heartland is about," Baker said. "It's been important to us to make sure every kid can enjoy that kind of activity without being a skilled gymnast."

However, for those who do wish to compete, Heartland Gymnastics hosts the Heartland Invitational in the first weeks of February every year at Ag Park, which usually brings in around 500 gymnasts, Baker said.