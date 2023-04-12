Preventing child abuse, according to Brenda Weyers, vice president of marketing for Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, starts before the abuse or neglect ever happens.

"All of our work is trying to keep families together if at all possible, through many different types of preventative activities," Weyers said. "We try to keep kids, if it's safe to do so, out of the child welfare system."

To help raise awareness of child abuse and those people and organizations who fight to prevent it, blue pinwheels are planted in the dirt and set up in offices across the country.

In the Columbus area, they can be found outside of the Center for Survivors, the Columbus Area United Way office, Columbus Community Hospital, and many other area businesses and organizations. Attached or nearby yard signs read, "Growing a better tomorrow together for all children."

"Seeing pinwheels in the community is a great reminder. How can you look at a pinwheel and not be happy? Each one represents a happy childhood a kid can have," Weyers said.

Roberta Miksch, collective impact director for the Columbus Area United Way, said that, in recent years, several area groups have collaborated for this effort, including the Community and Family Partnership (CFP) under the CFP Child Abuse Prevention Council. It has since grown quite a bit into Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.

"In the last few years, a group of Columbus folks working on promoting this month of child abuse prevention swept the collaborative of the Community and Family Partnership into this work and ran alongside the Columbus group," Miksch said.

To commemorate and recognize the month, Mayor Jim Bulkley signed a proclamation on April 3 to officially recognize the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Columbus. The Guardians of the Children's Heartland Chapter will hold their annual Bikers and Bobbers event on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pawnee Park - West, as well as their flea market on April 29 and 30 at Ag Park, with proceeds going to prevent child abuse and support their efforts to be there for victims of child abuse.

There are many efforts, Miksch said, to recognize the month, in the form of things like the pinwheels or an information booth at community events. On April 5, CFP and city officials wore blue to raise awareness on Wear Blue Day. Weyers said that, of the things they raise awareness for, preventing abuse and neglect in the first place ranks highest for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. That's why they offer support for families who are concerned things may be heading that way.

"I believe a lot of people think child abuse can only be prevented once it's already happened. We believe you can get some family support before abuse and neglect in the first place," Weyers said. "Neglect happens when parents are under tremendous stress, whether it's finance or whatever the cause may be."

Weyers said for those who are concerned about their own situation or that of a friend or loved one, the best place to reach out is to a community collaborative like the CFP Child Abuse Prevention Council.