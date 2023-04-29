On April 27, nine local schools sent their best singing voices to Columbus High School's auditorium for the Sing Around Columbus Honor Choir Festival to celebrate students' talents in a vocal showcase.

Centennial Elementary, Columbus Middle School (CMS), Emerson Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary, North Park and West Park Elementary, Platte Center Elementary and Shell Creek Elementary all participated, sending those who passed auditions for their pitch, memory, dedication and self-discipline when it comes to singing, according to CMS Music Director Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt. Scotus Central Catholic School's Shamrock singers joined the group as well for part of the event.

"I think the biggest thing is it's the first spark for elementary kids and early middle schoolers to realize they have a voice and they have this talent," Bourek-Hoyt said.

The festival started in 2013, Bourek-Hoyt said, and originated as a local variant of Sing Around Nebraska, which the schools were involved in as well. Unfortunately, due to the location for that every year, bussing became difficult to coordinate, so several music teachers and choir directors from the area started Sing Around Columbus. It started off as a biennial activity and eventually became annual.

"We didn't have the opportunity to always go and kind of made an in-house thing so we could have our kiddos sing with other groups that are older, an opportunity to sing a song with some kids who are seasoned singers," Bourek-Hoyt said.

David Lindberg, 11, from Columbus Middle School said he joined because he had been in other performing arts and thought something different might be fun.

"I was in play and musical for the past few years and I figured it would be fun to try out for something new," Lindberg said.

Lindberg's compatriots, Angie Fernandez, 12, and Hensley Wagner, 11, also joined because they wanted to try something new and because they frequently sing outside of school anyway.

"I love singing, it’s kind of my favorite thing like when I'm at home and stuff, I've practiced so many years and I thought it would be a fun thing to do," Fernandez said.

Lindberg added that working with some of the older kids, like Scotus Central Catholic School's Shamrock Singers, has been enjoyable because they are more experienced and can help pick up where he and his peers leave off.

Every year, Bourek-Hoyt said, they try to bring in a different guest director or clinician. The guest clinician this year, Cheri Fraley, visiting from Lincoln, has been enjoyable to work with, Lindberg said.

"The teachers have been wanting to have her here for so long and she hasn't been able to come so it's nice to finally meet her," Lindberg said.

The group performed an ensemble of varying tones, from a take on the "Five Little Monkeys" rhyme to an encouraging call to action in "I Dare You" and some patriotic tunes.