'A bright spot': Paws and Claws holding pet photos with Santa this weekend

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center is continuing its longtime tradition of pet photos with Santa this weekend.

This year’s event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, at Earl May Garden Center in Columbus. A Santa and Grinch will be on site and ready to pose for photos with pets of all kinds.

“The initial cost is $8, and for that they will get a 4x6 photo. That is a donation that goes straight to Paws and Claws,” said Deb Potter, executive director of the Platte Valley Humane Society which does business as Paws and Claws. “And then there are packages available where you can get Christmas cards, and that's all done through the photographer.”

All pets are welcome at the event. Potter said organizers typically see dogs and cats but they’ve had hamsters, guinea pigs, turtles, birds and even a Shetland pony.

“One year when we did it at Paws and Claws, someone brought their full-grown horse and we took it out in that grassy area on the east side of the building,” Potter added.

“The first year we did it, we had a lady that was a rescue a wildlife rescuer. And she … (came) to get a picture taken of a baby raccoon. So we've had a little bit of everything.”

She said that the event is probably in its 25th year. It’s been held at Earl May quite a few times and also at the animal shelter itself.

“We greatly appreciate Earl May because if you've ever been in Earl May at Christmas time, it's like a winter wonderland in there,” Potter said. “They set up the whole background for us with the trees and a fireplace. …It works out really well because they've got the gorgeous decorations, and we don't have to worry about that.”

Earl May Store Manager Chad Ditter said it’s a mutually beneficial occurrence as it results in foot traffic for the business.

“I love having Paws and Claws here,” Ditter said. “Personally I’ve adopted cats out there through the years.”

Also, Ditter noted, at Earl May events Paws and Claws will be invited to bring dogs and/or cats to hang out at the occasion to help encourage pet adoption.

Last year’s event was held at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That location allowed them to social distance more easily, Potter noted. Even with COVID there had been a good turnout for 2020, she added.

On average there will be anywhere from 40 to 100 pictures taken for the pet photos with Santa event. Potter said she’s hoping to hit 75 to 100 photos this weekend.

Paws and Claws staff/volunteers look forward to the occasion each year because it’s often a chance for them to catch up on an animal that’s been adopted from the shelter, she noted. Seeing a homeless animal brought into a good home where they receive love and attention, and are dressed up for their photos, is what makes it an event that everyone is excited for.

“A lot of the work we do kind of can be sad … but this is always a bright spot for us to get to see all the pampered babies,” Potter said.

Sometimes a person may feel uncertain about bringing their pet to the event but Potter said time is taken to ensure the animal is relaxed before taking pictures.

“They get there and they settle down and the photographer and Santa and the Grinch take their time and make sure the animals are calmed down so that we get some good photos,” Potter said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.