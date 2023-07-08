When it comes to community events in Columbus, the Bob Lauterbach Memorial Downtown Runaround is at the top.

“It is a true community event. We get a lot of support from the community and you need a lot of support from the community to do this type of event,” said Cari Franzen, senior program director at the Columbus YMCA and co-chair of this year's event.

The Columbus YMCA is the host of the 36th annual event slated for Saturday, July 22. There will be the 5-mile run starting at 8 a.m. and the 2.1-mile run starting at 8:05 a.m. The 29th Annual 1-mile Junior Runaround will take place 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.

The cost of the race is $35 and includes a T-shirt as well as pizza and refreshments afterward. Participants can expect door prizes from sponsoring businesses, and medals will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in the different age categories.

The Downtown Runaround started with its four founders: Rex Davies, John McClure, Ed Wagner and Bob Lauterbach. As previously reported, Davies and Wagner got the idea from road runs in other communities, and the four hashed out the details while at Valentino’s restaurant.

The Downtown Runaround committee was in charge of the race for 35 years, and last year the YMCA worked alongside the committee to take over for the 36th annual event.

Lauterbach was a big part of the YMCA having been CEO from 1984 through 2008, and had begun talks with the organization about taking over the Downtown Runaround before he passed away in 2021. The Downtown Runaround Committee continued talks with the YMCA and last year members started learning the ins and outs of the race, said Jennifer Brownlow, wellness director at the YMCA and co-chair for the 2023 event.

This will be the second year the race has changed names to the Bob Lauterbach Memorial Downtown Runaround.

As in years past, the race will begin at Glurs Tavern, 2301 11th St. in Columbus, will make its way through downtown and will end back at Glurs.

“Glurs Tavern is just a neat, historical place that we like to show off a little bit,” Brownlow said. “It’s nice to have this event that’s been starting and stopping there for so long. … A neat part of history for Columbus, Nebraska, so people from out of town get to see that.”

A number of cities and states have been represented at this race throughout the years. For this year’s race, there are participants from Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and South Dakota, and about 18 different cities. Approximately 300 runners are registered as of June 30.

“They put it on their calendar, mark it down when they know when the day is and plan a vacation around it,” Franzen said.

Registration can be done at getmeregistered.com or the Columbusy.org and click on the banner. Registration deadline is July 18. Registration will not be available the day of the event.

The Alumni XC Runners competition is back again this year. For those who ran cross country and attended any of the three local high schools (Lakeview High School, Columbus High School or Scotus Central Catholic), the fastest runner of the 5-mile race (male and female) will each receive $50 Columbus Bucks.

This year’s Junior Runaround (for those 12 and younger) will be in a different location than in the past – Lake Esther (west of the YMCA). There is no entry fee for this race and prizes and refreshments will be available for all finishers. Optional T-shirts are available for $8.50, and the deadline for pre-registration and to order shirts is July 18.

Sponsoring businesses donate pizza, waters and other supplies. Franzen emphasized that they try to keep things as local as possible. For example, the T-shirts are created locally as well as the brochures. The idea is that they support businesses who support the event, the two said.

“It’s sponsored by the Y now, but it is truly a community event because we have a committee put together of volunteers from the community … and chairing different parts of the race. We have volunteers along the race course so we have a lot of different volunteers,” Franzen said. “Community event-wise there are a lot of different sponsors. A lot of businesses are sponsors.”

Along with businesses, Franzen added, they have received support from the City of Columbus, Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police Department and the Columbus City Streets Department. All collaborated for this event.

“The support for this race has been greatly appreciated, just overwhelming,” Brownlow said, adding that they have had businesses approach them asking how they can help. “Those are things that are neat to see. That our race has just been a staple in the community for so long that people are coming to ask us, ‘What can I do to help?’”

Last year’s event was a big success coming off of COVID, Franzen said. There were almost 656 total runners which included the kids’ run. The 2.1-mile race is more popular, added Brownlow, but they still see about 200 runners for the 5-mile race.

According to the brochure for the event, both are timed races. After one hour, times will not be recorded. These races are chipped timed. This means the race bib has a chip in it and when a runner passes over the finish line their time is recorded.

“It’s a fun race, a competitive race, a very social race to enjoy the Saturday morning of July 22,” Brownlow said. “It’s one time that so many people in the community can come together and you’re enjoying refreshments with your friends, you’re enjoying a pizza with a neighbor … we have a shower that kids can just run through as far as enjoying their time there.”

Franzen agreed.

“It’s an opportunity for anybody, any age to come out,” Franzen added. “There’s people who have strollers, there’s some that walk the race that are doing it for social fun, there’s others that are competitive and running the race and timing. It’s for everyone. … There’s something for everyone there.”

There is still time to sign up. Registration runs through July 18 and can be done online or a filled out brochure can be turned in at the Columbus YMCA.