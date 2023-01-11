A community for a country: 1C - The Sanctuary to hold second fundraiser for meals for Haiti

Last March, 1C - The Sanctuary and Mission of Hope collaborated to send over 60,000 meal kits to Haiti, to help combat food insecurity among the children there.

"I feel that if people like us don't come together to put together these events and supply these meal kits for the children in Haiti, they won't get to eat," said Lonnie Anderson, a church elder.

The meal kits do come with a cost, which is where the church's annual fellowship feast fundraiser comes in. On Jan. 13 and 14, at 6 p.m. the church will offer a prime rib dinner at $40 a person, to help raise funds for the initiative. All of the food was donated, according to Ministry Coordinator Keri Robbins.

"Every ticket, the $40 ticket price goes 100% percent toward the meal packing event we're going to have March 4," Robbins said.

The event started last year, Robbins said, when the Rev. Jim Thelen connected then intern Tim Oberdieck with Mission of Hope for a mission project. With its success last year and hopeful turnout this year, Robbins said the church wants to see this event become a community event, not just a church event.

"We want to get other churches, other organizations involved because there's very much a need in Haiti for these kiddos to get food every day," Robbins said.

Their monetary goal is to raise $24,000, which will fund the 80,000 boxes they will pack at the March 4 packing event. Anderson said he initially got involved because he can relate, to some extent, with the children the food is sent to.

"My passion is, when I see the hungry kids of Haiti I look back to my childhood. I have 10 other siblings, my mother raised 11 children on her own, so I know what it's like wondering if you're going to have a meal the next day," Anderson said.

The meals are simple, fortified rice, protein of some type and dried vegetables, but much better than nothing, Robbins said. She added that in the United States, there are ways for those in need of food to find some kind of support, whereas in other countries, there are not.

"We want to make sure that these lives get transformed because without food they can't go to school, they can't learn, they can't do anything," Robbins said. "It's giving them an opportunity to just eat which they really need especially in such an impoverished country."

Anderson said that even those who don't come to the church or get involved in community activities like this should come to the fundraiser or help pack meals and that if people could see the children who it helps, they would get more support than they already have.

"Do we want you to come to church and join us? Yes, we'd love that, but the biggest thing with getting involved is you're doing a good deed for someone else," Anderson said. "If people could look and see those children and that was their brother or sister, wouldn't they want to help?"

Those interested in reserving a seat for $40 or a table of eight for $320 can register at 1cchurch.com