A day for the kids: Columbus Family YMCA to hold Healthy Kids Day

From pickleball to nerf battles and reading, the Columbus Family YMCA will have a plethora of healthy activities available for children and families to enjoy.

The Columbus Family YMCA is hosting the free Healthy Kids Day event from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at its facility, 3912 38th St. The event is for kids of all ages and is open to the public.

The activities and more planned include: archery, pickleball, animals on display, a fire truck from the Columbus Fire Department, outdoor happenings with Nebraska Game and Parks, nerf battles with Youth and Families for Christ and a reading corner. Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter are displaying its motorcycles and providing information about the organization. There are also door prizes and snacks available as part of the festivities.

“There are going to be a lot of things for families to do together,” said Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke.

Healthy Kids Day is an initiative created by the YMCA 30 years ago as a way to encourage and teach children and families about the importance of mental and physical health. It’s a nationwide event held every year on April 30.

“It’s important for kids to find ways that they can be active,” said Ripke. “Not every kid or person wants to go run or lift weights – some people do and that’s awesome – but there are lots of different ways for kids to move their bodies and grow and develop.”

The event isn’t only about physical health, Ripke said, noting there are areas for reading and drawing.

“We encourage kids to keep their brains growing, active and healthy,” she said.

Columbus Family YMCA Wellness Director Jen Brownlow said the event’s longevity shows how vital it is for families and children to remain healthy.

Brownlow said she hopes the occasion is a time to help kids learn about how to make healthier choices.

“Everybody needs help on how to be healthier,” she said. “So bringing everything together to one celebration, it’s where we can learn about healthier snacks and healthier lifestyles. It’s huge because it helps everybody. Everybody is going to take something away from it.

“… With it being all one and together, it makes it a little simpler. There’s so much to read and so much you see on TV that sometimes you can be overwhelmed with the information. This is a time where all that information can be at one (location).”

Ripke said Healthy Kids Day is a good way to “kick off the summer.”

“As a community we want kids to be healthy,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

