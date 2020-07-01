A decade of service: Suess stepping down as KaBoom committee chairwoman

Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series previewing the upcoming "Red, White, KaBoom!" event set for Friday.
After 10 years of service to ensure the residents of Columbus can enjoy a prominent fireworks display on the Fourth of July, Jo Suess will be taking a step back from the Red, White, KaBoom! Committee following Friday's event.
“It’s time for new blood,” Suess said. “(For) 10 years, I’ve put in my time, I’m not getting any younger. I feel like new blood, new connections. It’ll still be an event near and dear to my heart.”
Columbus native Kelsey Newman will take over as chairwoman of the Red, White, KaBoom! Committee next year.
A 2012 Scotus graduate, Newman left the area to attend school in South Dakota. She moved back to Columbus in 2018 and began working at BD Construction. Newman credited her role as marketing director at BD as the reason she’s become so active in the community. She’s also a science teacher at Columbus High School, as well as a softball coach.
“I love being involved in the community,” Newman said. “Columbus is great. I never thought I’d want to move back, but after seeing other communities, I knew that Columbus was where my heart is. It’s nice going out and about and knowing and seeing people and building those relationships.”
Although Newman said she feels a tad bit nervous about becoming chairwoman of the committee, she said she knows that Suess will leave things in a good position.
“Jo Suess has done a really nice job,” Newman said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill, that’s for sure. “She’s definitely a vital piece for us, both within the Chamber and within the community.”
Suess began to be involved in the fireworks show when the previous group in charge of the event didn’t want to be involved anymore and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce took it over. She said she feels that having a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July improves the quality of life for residents.
“A town the size of Columbus needs to have a July Fourth fireworks show,” she noted.
Planning for the annual show starts around Christmastime when the Chamber contacts Midwest Pyrotechnics, who Suess said they have been doing business with since they first put out a proposal for bids when the Chamber took control of the fireworks show.
“Because of our investment in him, he was able to increase his capacity to put out a bigger show. Having that personal connection, we go to him before Christmas, and we pick out the music for the show,” Suess said. “Everybody comes with their ideas, it’s all about having the different genres and creating a show that all generations will appreciate some form of the music.”
After the first of the year, the Red, White, KaBoom! Committee then gets to work on the most important part of the event – fundraising.
“The biggest part is the fundraising,” Suess said. “As much as people don’t like to talk about that – it’s always uncomfortable asking people for money – … when we do our show at Ag Park, it’s a $30,000 show. People don’t realize how expensive it is.”
She noted that the Chamber relies on the business community for the majority of the fundraising through its sponsorship program. Committee members start meeting in mid-March to finalize the logistics of the show.
But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Suess said the Chamber is behind in its fundraising for the fireworks as it was unsure if it would be able to have the event at all.
“Because of all that happening, the fundraising really got pushed back. We weren’t sure we were having the show,” Suess said. “Quite frankly, we are really behind in the fundraising part. We really need the community to step up and help the Chamber pay for this.”
Suess also asked that the public remain patient as the display is being held at Columbus High School, a different venue than usual. Columbus High School was mainly chosen because it’s located in a primarily residual area and the majority of Columbus residents should be able to see the show from their homes.
“If you’re trying to go somewhere to watch the fireworks and it’s not working out like you thought, have patience. And if you have a great idea of how you think the fireworks should work, I strongly encourage anyone to join the committee,” said Suess, who also serves as development director at the Columbus Area United Way. “It’s a very small committee and we could always use more help.”
Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director at the Chamber, said she’s worked with Suess on a large variety of projects, from Columbus Days to Red, White, KaBoom! Suess is also a member of the Columbus Sertoma Club and St. Isidore's Catholic Church.
“Jo gives 100% and loves what she does. I know we are all given the same amount of time each day (24 hours) to do whatever we see fit. Somehow Jo seems to squeeze out more hours each and every day and surrounds herself with numerous organizations to offer her time and talent,” Fischer said, via email Monday. “I love working with Jo on Chamber events. I know she will get the job done and still find time to celebrate after we have accomplished the event and have a beer or two."
As for what she’s learned in the last decade as chairwoman of the Red, White, KaBoom! Committee, Suess noted that she saw how different entities, such as the city and county, come together to hold a large event such as the fireworks display.
“I know way more about fireworks than I did 10 years ago,” Suess said, laughing.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
