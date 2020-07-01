A decade of service: Suess stepping down as KaBoom committee chairwoman

“If you’re trying to go somewhere to watch the fireworks and it’s not working out like you thought, have patience. And if you have a great idea of how you think the fireworks should work, I strongly encourage anyone to join the committee,” said Suess, who also serves as development director at the Columbus Area United Way. “It’s a very small committee and we could always use more help.”

Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director at the Chamber, said she’s worked with Suess on a large variety of projects, from Columbus Days to Red, White, KaBoom! Suess is also a member of the Columbus Sertoma Club and St. Isidore's Catholic Church.

“Jo gives 100% and loves what she does. I know we are all given the same amount of time each day (24 hours) to do whatever we see fit. Somehow Jo seems to squeeze out more hours each and every day and surrounds herself with numerous organizations to offer her time and talent,” Fischer said, via email Monday. “I love working with Jo on Chamber events. I know she will get the job done and still find time to celebrate after we have accomplished the event and have a beer or two."