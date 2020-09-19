A devastating loss: Perez family loses everything in Wednesday fire

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said a neighbor reported the fire at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East 27th Street. The fire, he said, started on the porch of the residence. By the time crews arrived, flames had spread to the rest of the structure.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes, Miller noted, though the house is considered a total loss.

“We had 17 personnel on scene,” Miller said. “The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental -- it was investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Luckily, no one had been home at the time of the fire.

Perez’s family has been doing OK considering the circumstances, though she noted that Urbano appeared to still be in shock Thursday.

“He was just so into cleaning up and what’s the next step… even though it sounds like something very positive, he was still kind of in a trauma… he didn’t realize he needed to stop and he needed to breathe and accept what he’s gone through,” Perez said. “(Thursday) night, we kind of talked and I think he came out of it. It was very, very hard.”

Alyna, along with Perez’s son, attended school on Thursday as there was not much they could do for the situation.