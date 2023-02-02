From humble beginnings over a hundred years ago, Great Plains State Bank has grown in the Columbus area.

That growth was recently recognized by Forbes and Fortune magazines, who named Great Plains State Bank "Best in Banking in Nebraska," an honor CEO/President Rick Chochon is happy to accept.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our growth as well as the success of the trust and partnerships we have established within the communities we serve," Chochon said in a press release sent out Jan. 30.

The bank's story begins in 1921 as Petersburg State Bank in Petersburg, Nebraska. Weathering the Depression in 1933 and another 80 years of business, the bank was acquired and changed to Great Plains State (GPS) Bank in September of 2015. In 2016, they opened the Columbus and O' Neill branches. While the business name changed, Chochon said its values have remained the same throughout: Great Personal Service (also GPS).

"Handshakes and Midwestern values of family and community still matter," Chochon said in the release.

GPS Bank Board Chair Brian Schmidt said the personal aspect starts when you walk into the building, as Chochon's office is right by the entrance.

"Other local banks it’s difficult to find the President! Not at GPS, Rick is in the first office you see at the front door and ready to work with you," Schmidt said.

Schmidt added that this title verifies that Great Personal Service is worth the effort they put into it. When he heard about the recognition, he was pleased but not totally surprised, he said. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the bank's community involvement speaks to that effort for Great Personal Service.

"Our banks in Columbus are all great community partners, and Great Plains State Bank receiving Best in Banking in Nebraska shows that those outside our community also recognize their work and importance to our community," Brunswick said.

Brunswick went on to say that without community banks like GPS Bank, the past few years could have played out very differently.

"When COVID-19 brought our economy to a halt, it was bankers across Nebraska that led the nation in securing Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans for Nebraska businesses. The PPP loans secured by banks in Columbus helped our community in a time of uncertainty, solidifying their role as community partners," Brunswick said.

Community involvement, Chochon said in the press release, is important to GPS Bank.

"We give back to places and organizations that build community,” Chochon said. “We want to leave our communities better than they were when we arrived."

Chochon said they're able to do what they do based on a mutual trust between the bank and its patrons and that that trust loops back to their "Great Personal Service" motto.

"We need customers to trust the bank and the bank needs to trust our customers. If we give a rate one day, it’s not going to change a week later," Chochon said in the release.