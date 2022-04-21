A familiar face: Loseke rejoins chamber as operations specialist

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has a new, but not unfamiliar, face in its offices. Deb Loseke has rejoined the organization as the operations specialist.

Loseke’s first day was Wednesday and she will be at the chamber on a part-time basis. She was the director of the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for almost 15 years, which was then an extension of the chamber, and then for the chamber for a short time. The visitor's bureau position is now held by Katy McNeil and is under the management of the Platte County Board of Supervisors.

“I'm going to do the finances for the chamber and we're still figuring out how much time that that will take,” Loseke said of her new position. “So I might take on a few other projects, but right now it's just doing the finances for the chamber.”

Before her first position at the chamber, she worked at The Columbus Telegram, a local radio station and then served as director of the local Red Cross chapter.

After she left the chamber in the spring of 2020, Loseke started contract positions with the Columbus Area Future Fund and the Butler County Area Foundation Fund. She will continue those roles along with working part-time at the chamber.

Loseke also serves as a Nebraska Tourism Commissioner and has volunteered with chamber events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the Rural Recognition Banquet – though it had been more of an activity than a banquet since it couldn’t be held in person, she noted.

“In the past year since I've been here, she's volunteered for the holiday basketball tournament the Chamber hosts as well as Columbus Days Coronation,” Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said. “Looking forward to having her back … on the chamber team again, (she) brings a lot of that existing knowledge as well as a strong financial understanding.”

Both Loseke and Brunswick noted Loseke’s experience with finances. Loseke said she handled finances and reports in her position with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and she’s currently the treasurer of the Columbus Sertoma Club.

“I have always had in my head that I would look for an accounting position,” Loseke said. “…When Sharyle (Sands) announced that she was leaving, Dawson called me right away and I just told him right away, 'I don't want anything full time.' So he worked it out that we think that we can do that project on part-time.”

Loseke said she hopes to help bring experience to a fairly new staff. The majority of the chamber staff is new – Brunswick started in March 2021, Director of Marketing and Communications Ginger Willard last summer, Director of Talent and Workforce Development Sarah Ehlers in January and Events and Administrative Coordinator Jess Cabán about two years ago. Sandie Fischer, the membership and community engagement director, is the most seasoned staff member there, having been with the chamber for about 20 years.

“Between Sandie and I, we can help them, guide them. I really love just being involved in the community. This is a hub. So it'll be great to be involved and contribute back to that again,” Loseke said.

“I'm really excited to work with the new staff. Just volunteering, I could see how well they work together.”

Brunswick agreed.

“We're very fortunate to have somebody that has long-standing Columbus Area Chamber experience rejoining the team, especially after Sharyle's retirement and losing a lot of tenure there,” he said. “…To bring her back … and have somebody knowledgeable on chamber operations has been very exciting for me and the Chamber team.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

